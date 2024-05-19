The Como Zoo and Conservatory posted Sunday morning that the "bloom watch" is on for its corpse flower, a large endangered plant that puts out foul-smelling flowers rarely and on its own schedule.

Corpse flowers get their name from the smell they emit when blooming to attract pollinators — think flies. The putrid smell is "often compared to the stench of rotting flesh," according to the United States Botanic Garden.

A livestream on Como's website shows a steady stream of visitors taking in the corpse flower. Its impending bloom will cap off weeks of anticipation, after the conservatory announced in early May that the corpse flower would soon bloom.

When the plant blooms, the frilly, cabbage leaf-looking part (called the spathe) surrounding the plant's spadix (the towering part) will unfurl and the plant will begin to release its stinky smell, which typically lasts about 12 hours, according to Como. Within days, the bloom collapses.

While many plants bloom annually, corpse flowers bloom unpredictably. They store energy in a stem called a corm, blooming only when enough energy has been stored. The process can take a few years to more than a decade, according to the U.S. Botanic Garden.

Como's corpse flower is named "Horace," after Horace Cleveland, who designed many green spaces in the Twin Cities.

Como Conservatory is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.