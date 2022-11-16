Target Corp.'s latest profit fell 52%, missing investors' expectations for the third quarter in a row as it continues adjusting to a sharp change in shoppers' behavior.

The drop during the fiscal quarter that ended last month came after declines in spring and summer shaped by a pullback in shopping, partly due to inflation, that was greater than Target anticipated.

The company said this morning that its profit amounted to $712 million, or $1.54 a diluted share, considerably less than the $2.13 that was the consensus forecast of analysts. Revenue was $26.52 billion, up 3.4%.

Sales at comparable stores rose 2.7%, and executives forecast a decline for the end of the year.

"Cleary, it's an environment where consumers have been stressed," Target CEO Brian Cornell, told reporters. "We know they're spending more dollars on food and beverage and household essentials. And as they're shopping discretionary categories, they're looking for promotions, they're looking for that great deal."

The news sent Target shares down 13% in pre-market trading indications. Target's stock was down about 22% for the year through Tuesday, while the broad-market S&P 500 index had fallen about 16%.

Target leaders said shoppers are now waiting for things to go on sale to buy, grabbing smaller pack sizes when regularly priced and larger ones during promotions, and choosing cheaper Target owned brand alternatives instead of name brands as they try to save money.

Target has also had to absorb higher-than-expected product markdowns and work with a still inflated inventory as it carries ordered items that arrived early ahead of the holidays.

Target's report showed how the retailer is more vulnerable to the impacts of inflation than its competitor Walmart, which reported on Tuesday that sales rose nearly 9% as people shopped for savings in groceries and other necessities.

While seasonal moments like back-to-school and Halloween saw record sales growth this year for Target, in the latter part of October sales took a downward turn.

"It was a precipitous decline," said Christina Hennington, Target's chief growth officer.

Target has had the most challenges in its home goods, hard lines and sporting goods sections. Despite an early Target Deal Days sale in the beginning of October, the company also saw a deceleration in toy sales.

Those trends are persisting this month, the start of Target's fourth quarter, leading executives to forecast a low-single digit decline in comparable sales for the fourth fiscal quarter.

Target leaders said they expect the difficult sales environment to continue into next year. The company announced it would simplify its business to save about $2 billion to $3 billion in expenses cumulatively over the next three years. Target generates about $20 billion in operating expenses a year. The company said the savings would not come in the form of layoffs or store closings.

Target's disappointing profit performance follows a 90% drop in profits it experienced at the start of the summer as it struggled to sell off a bloated inventory of goods. Target's inventory from August through the end of October continued to creep up more than 14%, though slower than the 18% gain in the same period a year ago.

"We got a lot of product that showed up earlier than we thought it would [for holiday]," said Michael Fiddelke, Target's chief financial officer. "That fills up some of our building. That makes us operate a little less efficiently, but I'll tell you we'll take it compared to where we were a year ago when we were cutting it close and product was getting here just in time."