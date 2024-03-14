Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends the early part of the show on three big takeaways from Kirk Cousins' introductory news conference Wednesday in Atlanta. You'll hear what Cousins was looking for from the Falcons -- which give us a lot of clues about what he wasn't getting in Minnesota.

10:00: Star Tribune editor Jeff Day and sports intern Gavin Dorsey join Rand for an in-depth conversation about Name, Image and Likeness. Both Day and Dorsey are part of the Star Tribune's series on NIL, which is transforming college sports.

44:00: A key Viking is coming back, and the Gophers have a big game on Thursday.

