The vice chairman of the board that oversees the University of Minnesota system apologized "unequivocally" for asking whether enrollment at the Morris campus was "too diverse."

In a five-paragraph statement issued through the public relations office on the Twin Cities campus late Tuesday, Steve Sviggum said he's willing to learn and must do better.

Sviggum wrote that his intent was to encourage discussion about the ongoing decline in enrollment at the Morris campus, which is down 50% from its peak. "The future of this great campus depends on finding solutions to reverse that trend," he wrote.

At a regents meeting last week, Sviggum asked acting Morris Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen whether diversity was linked to declining enrollment.

"I've received a couple letters, two actually, from friends whose children are not going to go to Morris because it is too diverse," Sviggum said at the meeting. "They just didn't feel comfortable there."

Ericksen responded that minority students on the campus often feel isolated and that from their perspective, no, the campus would not be too diverse. The question sparked backlash and calls for his resignation from the volunteer position. A Native American student leader at the Morris campus invited Sviggum for a meal and circulated a petition that received 200 signatures.

Regents Chair Ken Powell released a statement calling diversity a "strength." The Teamsters Local 320, which represents 1,500 workers across five campuses, called his comments racist and part of a pattern.

Former regent Michael Hsu, who said Monday that Sviggum's time had passed and he need to resign, was dismissive of the attempted apology. "He should be gone already," Hsu said.

In his statement, Sviggum said he is "truly sorry" to those whom he harmed or offended. "Let me unequivocally apologize for my questions, and especially for the unintended hurt my questions may have caused," he wrote. "They were not intended to cause harm, but my intent does not matter."

He said he respects and admires everyone who seeks to better themselves through higher education. "Minnesota benefits from our many amazing students from all walks of life who make incredible contributions to our community, and their work strengthens the great state of Minnesota," he wrote.

The former GOP House speaker and state administrator from Kenyon said he's been "blessed" to work as a farmer with a diversity of people. He talked about sharing joy and heartbreak with parishioners as a layperson at his church.

"I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution, and I look forward to taking those who have reached out to me up on their offers to meet and to hear their perspectives and learn from them," he wrote.

In numerous media interviews after his comment became public, Sviggum initially was unapologetic. He said he was posing a question, not making a statement.

Currently, Morris has 1,068 students. Of those, 54% are white and 32% are Native American. Overall, 41% are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

The goal for the Morris campus is 1,700 students, a target set in 2019 before the pandemic. The campus hasn't had that many students in at least five years, and colleges across the country are struggling with declining enrollment.

In an interview Monday, Sviggum noted that overall enrollment at Morris had decreased by 40% as the enrollment of Black, Indigenous and people of color had increased to nearly 45%. "It's fair to ask the question: Is there a relationship?" Sviggum said.

Dylan Young, president of the Morris Campus Student Association and a Native American student from Parmelee, S.D., has publicly commented in interviews and on social media. He said he received 200 signatures on a a letter to Sviggum on social media.

Sviggum's tenure on the board will end in 2023 when the Legislature selects new regents.

From 1979 to 2007, Sviggum served in the state House as a Republican from Kenyon. He became the speaker after the 1998 election when Republicans took control of the House; he lost the top job after the 2006 election.