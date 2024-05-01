DULUTH — The new Itasca County jail includes a two-story-tall display of the Ten Commandments, a choice under fire by many who discovered that and other religious quotes painted on its walls during recent tours of the northeast Minnesota facility.

The display was so overwhelming it made Grand Rapids resident Dana Butler tremble, she said, while walking through the new $75 million jail last week.

"The whole time I was thinking if I were in here, it would be very clear to me that I was not in a safe place," she said.

The Madison, Wis.,-based Freedom From Religion Foundation has fielded 20 complaints, it said, many alleging the displays are unconstitutional. It sent a letter this week to the county asking it to investigate and remove the displays. "Repaint and repent," a press release says.

Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich, new to the role in 2023, said he didn't make the decision to install the words, but he took responsibility for it. He's weighing the decision to remove the religious displays but said he's heard an overwhelming call to keep them.

A social media post from the Lighthouse Christian Academy, a private school in Grand Rapids, called on its followers to tell the Itasca County Board to leave the jail quotes as they are. The post said a "group of atheists" wanted them painted over.

When Dasovich first saw the walls, "I knew that it would cause people to feel a certain way," Dasovich said, but he didn't sense there would be opposition from inmates because voluntary faith-based programs offered to them at the jail are well attended.

"I'll take everything into account and make a decision, and I may not be happy with my decision," Dasovich said, acknowledging the potential of a lawsuit.

Jail administrator Lucas Thompson, who Dasovich credited for an efficient, "well-thought out model" of a jail, was responsible for overseeing the project on the jail staff end.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation argues that the religious displays violate the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which says government must remain neutral on the topic of religion. One quote painted on cell block walls and attributed to former President Ronald Reagan reads "Within the covers of the Bible are the answers for all the problems men face."

"What the county has essentially done is to say to these inmates ... that if they want the answers to their woes, it has to come from the Bible," said Hirsh Joshi, a legal fellow from the foundation who wrote the letter to the county.

And it's a captive audience, he said, with no way to avoid the apparent proselytizing for those who hold different beliefs.

Last year, county government fielded complaints about a different constitutional controversy: an under-the-radar county board approval of a gun-rights resolution stating opposition to new laws that would infringe on Second Amendment rights.

The jail quotes seem like another way Itasca County government is showing its "authoritarian" leanings, said Grand Rapids resident Brian Vroman, who sent a complaint to the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

"This is government imposing religion," he said, on incarcerated people who still have rights. "It's pretty audacious and pretty reckless."

Aside from the overt religious tone, some have pointed out that a few quotes are inaccurately attributed. One credited to first U.S. President George Washington was actually said by George Washington Carver, a Black scientist and inventor.

The Itasca County justice center in Grand Rapids includes government offices and a courthouse addition, increased space for inmates and programs and a mental health practitioner on staff, a rarity in northern Minnesota. It includes 184 beds for inmates, up from space for 75 at the current jail. The county of just over 45,000 residents overwhelmingly approved a 1% sales tax to pay for the project in 2022.



