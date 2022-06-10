A St. Paul Park company is recalling 905 pounds of packaged SuperMom's Kitchen brand salads after discovering listeria contamination during routine sampling.

No related illnesses have been reported, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, but the affected products should be thrown away or returned.

Two varieties are subject to the recall: A Chef Salad with expiration dates of June 9 and June 11; and a Caesar Salad with expiration dates between of May 26 and June 16.

The salads, made by Northern Tier Bakery for Speedway stores and other retailers, were shipped to Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Listeria primarily affects older adults, people with compromised immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

"Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the USDA said.

Consumers can find details about the affected products on the USDA's food safety website here.