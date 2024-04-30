Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mike Roman crossed a lot of billion-dollar items off his to-do list in his final few months as CEO of 3M.

The Maplewood-based conglomerate spun off its health care division on Apr. 1. Two major legal settlements cleared their final hurdles. And the company took a tentative first step back to growth following a major restructuring and several rounds of layoffs.

"Those are things I take with me as I move into the executive chair position," Roman said. "We've been focused on a stronger, leaner, more focused 3M. I'm proud of these teams."

Bill Brown will take the helm as 3M chief executive on Wednesday as Roman ends his tenure but remains on the board. Meanwhile, the carpet has been rolled out for the new CEO.

"Our guidance returns us to growth and strong margin expansion," said Chief Financial Officer Monish Patolawala. "We are set up for success."

3M expects earnings per share in 2024 to range between $6.80 and $7.30, growth of about 15% compared to last year when adjusting for the health care spinoff.

The spun-off company, Solventum, represented a quarter of 3M's revenue and profit last year.

3M's dividend will be reset to 40% of adjusted free cash flow, and the next one will be announced later in May. The company has paid a dividend for more than a century and had increased it annually for more than 60 years in a row.

During the first quarter — the last to include the health care division — 3M profits fell 5% to $928 million, but adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.39, beating Wall Street estimates. Sales totaled $8 billion, down slightly from the first quarter of 2022.

Investors responded positively Tuesday morning, sending 3M stock up 6% in pre-market trading.

This story will be updated.