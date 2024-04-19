Japanese Teriyaki Beef Udon Stir-Fry

Serves 2.

Teriyaki is a cooking technique in which ingredients are covered in a glaze of soy, mirin and sugar and then grilled. This cooking technique is now popularly known as a flavor profile in its own right. The smoky, sweet, soy flavor is delicious paired with most meats and fish, but the ultimate pairing is with beef strips in a delicious noodle stir-fry with chunky udon — and maybe a glass of plummy shiraz or zinfandel. From "Wok for Less," by Ching-He Huang (Kyle Books, 2023)

For the noodles:

• 9 oz. udon

• 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

For the beef:

• 1 (7-oz.) rib-eye beef steak, excess fat trimmed, sliced 3/4 in. thick

• 1 tbsp. dark soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. cornstarch

For the stir-fry:

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. mirin

• 2 tbsp. low-sodium light soy sauce, divided

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 7 oz. of mixed stir-fry vegetables, such as beansprouts, cabbage, red onion and carrots

• 1 tbsp. Shaohsing rice wine

• Dash of toasted sesame oil, optional

For the garnish:

• 2 green onions, trimmed and sliced into 1-in. pieces on the diagonal, optional

Directions

Bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the udon and cook according to the package instructions. Drain, run under cold water, drain again, then drizzle with the toasted sesame oil.

Place the beef in a bowl. Add the dark soy sauce and mix well, then dust with the cornstarch.

Heat a large wok ogh heat until smoking. Add the vegetable oil and give it a swirl around to coat the wok. Add the garlic and stir-fry for a few seconds to release its aroma. Add the beef, let it sit for about 10 seconds to brown the edges, then turn and toss for 20 to 30 seconds to brown it all over.

Season the beef with the mirin, 1 tablespoon of the light soy sauce and the honey, then toss to caramelize. Add the mixed vegetables and stir-fry for 1 minute, or until vegetables are crisp-tender.

Add the Shaohsing rice wine, then add the cooked udon and toss together well.

Season with the remaining tablespoon of light soy sauce and the toasted sesame oil, if using. Garnish with the spring onions for a fresh bite. Divide the dish between 2 plates to serve and eat immediately.

Make it vegan: Use chunky slices of oyster mushrooms or smoked tofu instead of beef.



