Polenta and Pork Ragù

Serves 6 to 8.

Savory pork with creamy polenta that absorbs the juices of the meat is pure comfort food. Enjoy a warm bowl and a glass of Chianti in front of a roaring fire with friends. From "The Art of Pantry Cooking" by Ronda Carman (Rizzoli, 2022).

• 3 lb. skinless, boneless pork shoulder, cut into 3 pieces

• 1 tbsp. plus 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

• 2 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper, divided

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 large shallots, finely diced

• 8 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1/2 c. Chianti wine

• 1 (28-oz.) can whole peeled tomatoes

• Leaves from 6 sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 bay leaves

• 2 c. water

• 1 1/2 c. stone-ground yellow cornmeal

• 4 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/2 c. grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for garnish

Directions

Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Heat the oil in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Cook the pork, turning often, until it is evenly browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Once browned, transfer it to a platter and pour off the pan drippings.

Add the shallots and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 2 to 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes.

Add the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until it is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, thyme and bay leaves. Break the tomatoes with a wooden spoon. Stir in 2 cups water and return the pork with any accumulated juices to the pot. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer on medium-low. Partially cover the pot and cook until the pork is tender, about 3 hours. Shred the pork in the pot. In another large pot, bring 6 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt to a boil over high heat.

Whisking constantly, add the cornmeal in a thin stream. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook the cornmeal, whisking often, until it is creamy, about 25 minutes. Add the butter and the Parmigiano and whisk until melted. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Spoon the polenta into bowls and top with pork ragù and Parmigiano.