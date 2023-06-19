Rachel Ward of Prior Lake (left) and Julie Evens of Benilde-St. Margaret’s are among the dozen first-team All-Metro picks.

— Minnesota Lacrosse Hub

Introducing the girls lacrosse All-Metro teams, players at the top of the game

June 14, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Lakeville South weighs in heavily, with five first-teamers and one on the second team.

Introducing the boys lacrosse All-Metro teams, athletes at the peak of their sport

Carter Van Holland of Chanhassen (left) and Tanner Bachelor of Shakopee are first-team All-Metro selections.

— Minnesota Lacrosse Hub

June 14, 2023 - 4:46 PM

Undefeated defending state champ Benilde-St. Margaret's landed three on the first team.

Star Tribune's All-Metro baseball teams: Eight first-teamers going Division I; one too young to know

From left, JD Dobis of St. Thomas Academy, Drew Rogers of Mounds View and Luke Ryerse of East Ridge, members of the All-Metro first team.

— Minnesota Baseball Hub

June 12, 2023 - 11:44 PM

Half of the D-I players are staying right in the Twin Cities, two with the Gophers and two with St. Thomas.

Star Tribune's All-Metro softball teams: 3 future Gophers, 3 from Rosemount, 8 going Division I

Clockwise from top left: Chloe Barber of White Bear Lake, Alexis Monty of Stillwater, Isabelle Nosan of Rosemount and Maddie Anthony of North St. Paul.

— Minnesota Softball Hub

June 05, 2023 - 11:21 PM

The first team includes three from powerful Rosemount, eight headed to NCAA Division I and three future Gophers.

Drew Rogers of Mounds View, the baseball Metro Player of the Year

Drew Rogers of Mounds View stands out as a hitter, a catcher and this season as a pitcher.

— Brennan Schachtner, Special to the Star Tribune

June 12, 2023 - 6:57 PM

A junior committed to Georgia Tech, Rogers is a catcher of national note and a hitter with two .400-plus seasons, and this season he's a big-spot pitcher.

Jessa Snippes of Rosemount, the softball Metro Player of the Year

Jessa Snippes wore the evidence of her success around her neck after the section championship game Friday.

— Aiyanna Taylor, Special to the Star Tribune

June 05, 2023 - 7:12 AM

She's a nearly unhittable pitcher and practically unstoppable hitter, skills she will take to the Gophers.

The girls lacrosse Metro Player of the Year, Emily Moes of Lakeville South

Emily Moes of Lakeville South continues to overcome a knee injury that set back body and mind.

— Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

June 14, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Moes worked her way back from a knee injury to become the state's leading scorer.