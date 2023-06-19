Introducing the girls lacrosse All-Metro teams, players at the top of the game
Lakeville South weighs in heavily, with five first-teamers and one on the second team.
Introducing the boys lacrosse All-Metro teams, athletes at the peak of their sport
Undefeated defending state champ Benilde-St. Margaret's landed three on the first team.
Star Tribune's All-Metro baseball teams: Eight first-teamers going Division I; one too young to know
Half of the D-I players are staying right in the Twin Cities, two with the Gophers and two with St. Thomas.
Star Tribune's All-Metro softball teams: 3 future Gophers, 3 from Rosemount, 8 going Division I
The first team includes three from powerful Rosemount, eight headed to NCAA Division I and three future Gophers.
Drew Rogers of Mounds View, the baseball Metro Player of the Year
A junior committed to Georgia Tech, Rogers is a catcher of national note and a hitter with two .400-plus seasons, and this season he's a big-spot pitcher.
Jessa Snippes of Rosemount, the softball Metro Player of the Year
She's a nearly unhittable pitcher and practically unstoppable hitter, skills she will take to the Gophers.
The girls lacrosse Metro Player of the Year, Emily Moes of Lakeville South
Moes worked her way back from a knee injury to become the state's leading scorer.
The boys lacrosse Metro Player of the Year: Quinn Power of Lakeville North
Power specializes in faceoffs and something more: the constant effort required to succeed.
Minnesota spring state high school tournaments coverage. Here's what happened
State tournament play marked the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar. Here's your guide to the latest stories from all of the venues around Minnesota.
Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards show coming to Target Center on June 28
The sixth annual celebration will once again celebrate Twin Cities student-athletes and those who support them.