The Star Tribune's sixth annual All-Metro Sports Awards show will be held June 28, and this year's event will be at Target Center. The winners of 10 special honors will be announced on this night, capping an evening of celebrating outstanding student-athletes and those who support them.

Tickets to this event are available now; honorees and two guests will attend for free.

The Star Tribune is accepting nominations for three special honors to be announced at the event: The Courage in Competition Award, the Student First Award and the Difference-Maker of the Year. Learn more about those honors here. Anyone can nominate a student, coach, leader or special person who contributes to prep sports.

In addition to those honors, seven winners will be announced at the AMSAs: Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Girls Team of the Year, Boys Team of the Year, Girls Team Coach of the Year, Boys Team Coach of the Year and Play of the Year.

The All-Metro Sports Awards show began in 2018 as a special, end-of-year celebration. The event was held at Target Field that year and U.S. Bank Stadium the following year before going virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic outbreak. We were back in person last summer on a gorgeous night at Allianz Field for the 2022 AMSAs.