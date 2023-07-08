The remains of a missing 33-year-old woman have been found in a Coon Rapids storage unit, according to St. Paul police, who said Friday it's connected to a man charged last week in a separate murder.

Remains belonging to Fanta Xayavong were found Thursday. It comes a week after Joseph Jorgenson was charged with the murder of Manijeh "Mani" Starren, 33, whose dismembered remains were found in a different storage unit in Woodbury. Starren and Jorgenson had previously been in a relationship.

Family and friends last heard from Xayavong in July 2021. A call came in May 25 this year to the human trafficking tip line for the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) reporting Xayavong's disappearance, St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster said at a Friday news conference.

The caller was worried Xayavong was being trafficked, and said she was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson prior to her disappearance. Her last known residence was in Lakeville.

Investigators developed a connection between Jorgenson and a storage unit in the 9100 block of University Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids and searched it Thursday. Police located human remains inside, which on Friday were confirmed to be Xayavong.

"It's nothing short of horrific," Ernster said.

Her death has been ruled a homicide. Jorgenson is considered a "person of interest" but is not considered a suspect at this point and charges have not been filed.

On Friday, investigators searched a home in Shoreview where Jorgenson was living until September 2022, but Ernster did not disclose findings.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not determined where or when Xayavong was killed, Ernster said. Ernster confirmed that Xayavong had been in a relationship with Jorgenson, but did not say when they first met.

Police are now trying to determine if there are additional missing people or deaths connected to Jorgenson.

Ernster and Chief Axel Henry urged anyone who knows missing people who may have known Jorgenson to call the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

"We're looking for people with any information to call us," Ernster said. "If there is anything else out there, we want to know and try to make a difference for some other family that might be out there."

Jorgenson is not currently connected to other missing person's cases, Ernster said.

Jorgenson, 40, of Maplewood, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Starren, a St. Paul resident. On June 26, police arrested Jorgenson after he allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment, started a fire inside and fought with officers. His attorney did not return a call seeking comment Friday afternoon.

Starren's family members first reported her disappearance on May 1. They said she was last heard from April 18.

Video cameras at Starren's apartment allegedly showed her on April 21 running from Jorgenson before he caught up and pushed her back into the apartment. He then dismembered Starren at her apartment before carrying the remains out in duffle bags, according to charges.

A review of Jorgenson's phone pinged activity at a different storage unit in Woodbury. Starren's remains were found inside.

Henry offered his condolences to the victim's families at the press conference. He added that "cases like this are extremely rare, but they are reminders to all of us that monsters can be real."

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.