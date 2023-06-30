A 33-year-old St. Paul woman missing for nearly two months was killed and dismembered by her boyfriend, who stashed her remains in a Maplewood apartment and later a storage unit before they were discovered by police, prosecutors said Friday.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office charged Joseph Jorgenson, 40, of Maplewood, with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Manijeh "Mani" Starren.

Jorgenson, who was arrested Monday, appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations. Jorgenson is due back in court on Aug. 21.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends," County Attorney John Choi said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of investigators and also our prosecution staff in quickly bringing forward these new charges."

According to the criminal complaint:

Family members reported that Starren was missing from her apartment in the 1400 block of E. 7th Street on May 1, adding that they had last heard from her on April 18. Starren had a history of drug addiction, but relatives and her child's father said it was unusual for her not to contact them.

Starren's father also told investigators that his daughter may have been afraid of a boyfriend. Police identified the boyfriend as Joseph Jorgenson, who was the last person seen with Starren. Investigators spoke with a neighbor who reported seeing Starren with a black eye and red marks on her neck. She acknowledged being assaulted but asked the neighbor not to call police, saying, "It will just make things worse."

Video imagery from Starren's apartment on April 21 showed her running from her apartment before Jorgenson caught up to her. It also showed Jorgenson grabbing Starren, turning her around and pushing her back into the apartment. The video showed no evidence of her leaving the apartment again.

A week later, the same video showed Jorgenson carrying two duffle bags and a suitcase from the apartment and into a pickup truck before driving away.

A family friend said Starren would never go more than 24 hours without contacting her family or friends, and that he spoke to Jorgenson once after she went missing. Jorgenson said she left for the store but never returned and that he didn't know her whereabouts. Jorgenson then expressed concern about another man harming her, calling him a "creep" and then said "that's why I was looking in the woods for her."

In late May, a police officer entered Starren's apartment where a screen to a bedroom window was on the floor, items were broken and a foam pad on top of the mattress had a large hole cut and removed from it with red stains at the foot of the bed. A search revealed large amounts of blood in the living room and kitchen, and that someone had attempted to clean it up.

The manager where Jorgenson lived, Century Ridge Apartments in Maplewood, told police that neighbors had complained of a foul smell throughout the building, and on May 18 the manager and a maintenance employee entered the apartment to inspect it.

Jorgenson was hostile and physically denied them access to a bedroom where the smell seemed to originate. They told Jorgenson and his roommate — who said he has a traumatic brain injury and lacks a sense of smell — to clean the apartment within a week, and they complied. The manager and maintenance employee saw Jorgenson dragging and carrying large duffle bags out of the apartment and commented to each other that it looked like he was "carrying a dead body."

A warrant tracking Jorgenson's cell phone revealed that he had sent her threatening text messages on April 5, and that he used her electronice benefit transfer card several times in May. He also bought cleaning supplies.

Google data also revealed that he made searches including "Jugular," "What do police do with a missing person's report," and "Lime for soil." Lime can be used to accelerate decomposition of a body and remove the smell.

On Monday, police obtained a warrant to search Jorgenson's apartment. He barricaded himself in a bedroom and started a fire in the bedroom, causing severe damage from the flames and water. He was arrested after fighting with officers and attempting to disarm them.

Law enforcement investigation of the apartment revealed more blood, biological matter and evidence of "recent maggot activity."

A review of Jorgenson's phone pinged activity at a storage unit in Woodbury. A warrant to search the unit revealed a large cooler wrapped in plastic, a blue duffle bag and small suitcase that had a strong smell of decomposing flesh. They were not opened until they were brought to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. An X-Ray a dismembered body.

"In further review, it is believed Jorgenson dismembered (Starren) at her apartment and carried out her remains in various bags," the complaint read. An autopsy confirmed Starren's identity through tattoos and dental records. The cause of her death is pending further testing and evaluation, the charging document continued.

Staff writers Abby Simons and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.