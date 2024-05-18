Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man is dead after being shot late Friday at the Dale Street light-rail station in St. Paul, authorities said Saturday.

According to a news release from Metro Transit police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Green Line station at about 11 p.m. Friday. They found the man on the platform with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities launched a search for suspects, but no arrests had been reported as of Saturday morning. The shooting is being investigated by Metro Transit police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Green Line service was suspended late Friday and early Saturday to process the crime scene, but was fully restored later Saturday morning.



