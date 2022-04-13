Spring is a tease. Some days are sunny and kissed with just enough warmth to give us hope for a brighter future. Others are darker, colder and wetter (it was snowing as I wrote this). While we can't get off this weather roller coaster, we can pretend it's a beautiful day by putting beautiful food on the table that makes us feel like we're sitting on a beach somewhere in the Mediterranean.

Such was the inspiration for this week's recipe, Shrimp and Arugula Salad with Mint Vinaigrette and Whipped Feta. It's a simple dish that tastes and looks like it could have been made by a professional chef.

Shrimp is briefly cooked in salted water until just done, then popped into the fridge to cool while the rest of the salad is quickly put together.

Feta cheese, mixed with cream cheese and a little cream, which tones down its assertive flavor and gives it a fluffy lightness, is smeared onto the bottom of a serving plate.

A brightly flavored vinaigrette, made with olive oil, fresh lemon juice, honey and a copious amount of fresh mint, is tossed with the chilled shrimp, baby arugula, sweet cherry tomatoes and thinly sliced radishes. The salad is lightly placed on top of the whipped feta, leaving enough room for the smear of creamy cheese to show through. The contrast between the two is what makes this dish so special.

The feta mixes with the lemony, minty salad and the snappy shrimp, crunchy radishes and a touch of honey, resulting in a delicious balance of creamy vs. citrusy, salty vs. sweet and soft vs. crisp.

If you prefer, cubes of cooked beets could be substituted for the shrimp, for a satisfying vegetarian version.

I like this salad with a loaf of crusty bread for a light meal, but it would also make an impressive side dish for your holiday table.

Shrimp and Arugula Salad with Mint Vinaigrette and Whipped Feta

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Creamy whipped cheese is spread on a serving platter and topped with a lively shrimp salad that's enrobed in a minty lemon vinaigrette. This dish is lovely as a light meal or a side dish on your spring holiday table. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

• 4 oz. feta cheese

• 4 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 3 tbsp. heavy cream

• 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh mint

• 5 oz. baby arugula

• 10 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved

• 4 radishes, thinly sliced

Directions

Bring 1 quart of salted water to a boil. Add the shrimp and let the water return to a simmer and poach for an additional 1 to 2 minutes, until just cooked through. Drain the shrimp and place onto a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Place the feta, cream cheese and heavy cream in a food processor. Blend until light and smooth, about 30 seconds. Remove to a bowl and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, honey, Dijon and salt. Slowly whisk in the oil. Stir in the mint.

In a large bowl, combine the arugula, cooked shrimp, tomatoes and radishes. Pour just enough dressing over the salad to moisten and toss to coat.

Spread the whipped feta onto the bottom of a large serving platter or individual plates. Top with salad, and serve the remaining dressing on the side.