Weekend Weather Outlook

As we head through the morning hours in the Twin Cities on your Saturday we'll be watching the chance of a few sprinkles or flurries, but there will be a higher potential of precipitation as you head north. Morning temperatures start off a few degrees below freezing, climbing to 40F in the afternoon.

Winds will be on the increase Saturday, starting the day a bit calmer but by the afternoon gusting out of the northwest at up to 30 mph after a cold front moves through.

Looking statewide on your Saturday, the best chance of some rain or snow showers will be during the morning hours across northern and central Minnesota with a few more light snow showers working into the Arrowhead after dark. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across the state - several degrees above average in many locations.

Temperatures will be closer to average as we head into Sunday with highs ranging from the 20s up north to the low 40s in southwestern Minnesota. A few light snow showers will be possible in the Arrowhead (particularly near the International border) during the morning hours, with another batch of snow working into northwestern Minnesota late in the day ahead of our next frontal system.

_______________________________________________

How Will We End The Month Weatherwise?

While precipitation is likely to stay off to our north with the next warm front moving in late Sunday into Monday, it will help to bring in warmer air once again with highs reaching into the mid and upper 40s on Monday - over 10F degrees above average! Temperatures take a step back to end November on Tuesday and begin December Wednesday, but they still look to be in the 40s at the moment. There are no big storms in sight as we head through the next week (and possibly longer than that, depending on what model run of the American GFS you want to look at!).

_______________________________________________

Relatively Quiet Weather Into Next Week

By Paul Douglas

"Just because you're not paranoid doesn't mean they're not out to get 'ya" the old adage goes. There's enough paranoia to go around these days. I could live without the Greek alphabet. The Omicron variant? Whether it's the pandemic, the economy or weather weirding magnified by climate change, all this uncertainty is exhausting.

Which makes me extra-happy I don't have to babble about major winter storms anytime soon. A temperate Pacific breeze hangs on into next week, when the mercury should rise well into the 40s on at least 4 days. Upper 30s are likely today in the metro, as the latest clipper drops a whopping inch or two on northern Minnesota. The sun peeks out Sunday with quiet weather and little chance of icy commutes next week.

After that, a not-so-gentle slap across the face. All models pull a healthy shot of Canadian air into town Friday with a few days in the 20s next week. It would be colder if we had snow on the ground.

I still see opportunities for snow by mid-December. Yes, we are due.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Clouds, few sprinkles. Wake up 25. High 39. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, seasonably cool. Wake up 26. High 36. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Early flakes, then clearing, mild. Wake up 30. High 44. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Wake up 28. High 39. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, quiet. Wake up 29. High 43. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers on December 2? Wake up 31. High 41. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Chilled sunlight, minor reality check. Wake up 23. High 31. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 27th

*Length Of Day:9 hours, 8 minutes, and5 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 46 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 3rd (8 hours, 58 minutes, and 44 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At Or After 7:30 AM: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*Earliest Sunsets Of The Year: 4:31 PM between December 5th and December 14th

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 27th

2005: In the early morning a home in Mower County is hit by lightning and burned to the ground, but no one is injured.

1994: A low pressure system produces the first winter storm of the season for Minnesota. By the early morning hours of the 28th, a swath of snow in excess of 6 inches had blanketed much of southwest through central into northeast Minnesota. Snowfall of 6 inches or more occurred south of a line from Gunflint Lake in Cook County to near Ortonville in Big Stone County, and along and north of a line from near Blue Earth in Faribault County to Red Wing in Goodhue County. The snow closed the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for a short time on the 27th, and contributed to hundreds of accidents and at least three fatalities. In addition, the build-up of ice and snow in combination with strong winds resulted in numerous downed power lines in southeast Minnesota.

1985: Extreme cold hits northern Minnesota. A low of 30 below zero is reported at Crookston.

1971: Heavy snow falls in southwest Minnesota, with Redwood Falls receiving a foot.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

An area of low pressure on Saturday will bring the threat of snow, a rain/snow mix, and even some ice across the Great Lakes region. Snow will linger across portions of Maine with a departing low. A pair of lows will bring rain to portions of the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley; meanwhile, another system brings rain and snow once again to the Pacific Northwest.

From Friday through Sunday there will be areas of heavy snow in the Northeast (with some 6"+ totals possible) and in the Cascades and northern Rockies. The heaviest rain will be in the Pacific Northwest, with some areas seeing over 3" of rainfall. Flood Watches are in place in the Pacific Northwest due to the heavy rain threat potentially leading to flooding, especially in areas that have been hard hit by rain this month already.

_______________________________________________

Thousands without power in Southern California as fierce winds fuel potential wildfire threat for 17 million people

More from CNN: "More than 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern California lost power on Thanksgiving as the region battles dangerously dry conditions and high winds, with gusts topping 70 mph in some areas. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for parts of multiple counties, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura — collectively affecting more than 17 million people through Friday afternoon. Red flag warnings are issued when an area experiences conditions ideal for sparking and expanding fires, which may occur when winds are strong, humidity is low and temperatures are warm, the NWS explained."

Epic Storms on Two Coasts Have Parliament Talking Climate Action, Adaptation

More from The Energy Mix: "With Canada's East Coast grappling with the effects of an "unprecedented" storm and British Columbia on alert for another 10 days of heavy weather, the House of Commons held an emergency debate Wednesday night that focused largely on the country's poor state of readiness for climate impacts."If the last year has shown us anything, it's the impacts of climate change are here sooner than expected and they're devastating," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House, promising to throw "the full power of government and the entire force of our commitment behind real, meaningful climate action." That promise will include increased funding to municipalities through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, the Toronto Star reports."This is not about bad weather. This is about whether human civilization can survive," said Saanich-Gulf Islands MP and former Green Party leader Elizabeth May, adding that her husband's farm was sheltering climate refugees for the second time this year."

Yale psychologist: How to cope in a world of climate trauma and anxiety

More from CNBC: "Climate change is changing how human beings live on the earth as floods, wildfires and extreme weather change the land and destroy property.Living with climate change as a constant threat on the horizon has also changed how human beings think about their own existence.Both kinds of distress — the acute trauma of immediate disasters and the background sense of existential doom — require different responses, both personal and from society.Sarah Lowe is a clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the department of social and behavioral sciences at Yale School of Public Health, and she spoke with CNBC about both of these impacts on human wellness."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser