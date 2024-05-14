Fire has always been a part of Earth's ecosystem. But there is mounting evidence that warming, coupled with accelerating evaporation of water, is drying western forests faster, making fires that start (naturally) bigger, hotter and longer.

With the tools at hand, there is no way to know how bad the smoke will be this summer. To be able to predict that with any level of skill would require knowing when and where lightning will ignite new fires upwind and how long they will burn. I, for one, no longer take fresh air and blue skies for granted.

The sun stays out part of Wednesday with a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday night. Probably not severe. Again, it's amazing how we've seen our fair share of beautiful days and drought-busting rains, without severe storms. What do financial gurus say? "Past performance is no guarantee of future results." Peak severe season is June. I doubt this lovely lull will last.

The mercury comes close to 80 degrees by late week with a few weekend thunderstorms but no washouts in sight.