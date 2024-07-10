Be careful what you wish for. After one of the windiest springs on record with a majority of days seeing gusts over 30 mph, our lack of wind in recent weeks has been welcome. Except for one problem: Lighter winds at the surface (and aloft) have slowed the movement of thunderstorms to a creep.

Normally, summer weather systems chug along at 15-30 mph. In recent days? More like 5-10 mph, allowing towering cumulonimbus clouds (thunderheads) to linger over the same spot longer, leading to deluges just as water levels on area rivers have started to crest and fall. Talk about tropical storms. With all the rain it's a full-time job beating back the jungle.

The "upper level disturbance" (puddle of unusually cold air aloft) finally moves out Thursday, and I expect a dry sky into Saturday morning. That's right, Doppler will not be freckled by pretty colors — good news for outdoor plans.

A storm may flare up over the weekend with daytime highs of 90-plus Saturday into Monday. We get only a fleeting taste of heat gripping the nation.