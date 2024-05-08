A swarm of recent tornadoes in southwest Michigan was preceded by softball-size hail. For me, any hail larger than golf balls is cause for concern: It implies the thunderstorm updraft may be strong enough to support tornado development.

According to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, other than New England, Minnesota has the fewest reports of severe storm damage so far in 2024. Of course that will change as we head into prime time for raging thunderheads (June).

Note that lightning can in fact hit the same place twice, and so can tornadoes. Barnsdall, Okla., was hit by a twister Monday evening, five weeks after being hit by another tornado.

Thursday will be 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, with a chance of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moving from north to south, and a better chance of rain in the St. Croix Valley than in the west metro. More thunderstorms sprout late Friday and again later on Sunday, after highs approach 80.

My vote for nicest weather-day of the weekend is Saturday: sunny, light winds, highs near 70.