The $2.7 billion project's Corridor Management Committee, an advisory group, met Wednesday. Here are the biggest takeaways:

Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle said Wednesday the council and project officials were "forthright" with the state's Legislative Auditor, which is probing Southwest's cost overruns and delays.

Legislative Auditor Judy Randall said during a recent legislative hearing that the council, which is building Southwest, wasn't as "cooperative" as other state agencies. But no subpeonas were necessary.