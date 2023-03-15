The Metropolitan Council went ahead with the $2.7 billion Southwest light-rail project despite knowing it did not have the funds necessary to complete the line linking Minneapolis and Eden Prairie, according to a report released Wednesday morning by the Office of the Legislative Auditor.

The highly critical report says the regional planning body was not fully transparent with the public about the ballooning costs and delays for Southwest, which is nearly 10 years behind schedule and about $1 billion over budget — the most expensive public works project in Minnesota history.

The report found that pre-construction engineering analyses conducted by the Met Council failed to predict the difficulties of building a tunnel for light-rail trains in Minneapolis' Kenilworth corridor, between Lake of the Isles and Cedar Lake. Construction in the narrow corridor, which must accommodate both light-rail and freight trains along with bike and pedestrian paths, has caused a number of serious delays.

The council also made several serious missteps as construction continued, with the report noting a "mismatch" between the organizations developing light-rail projects in Minnesota and those building them.

The Southwest line, which is more than 70% complete, now is expected to begin service in 2027. But it still lacks more than $250 million needed to finish the job.

In response to the report, Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle told the Legislative Audit Commission that many of Southwest's issues were caused by the route chosen for the line, particularly the decision to place it through the Kenilworth corridor. He took issue with the claim that the council has not been transparent with the public.

Among the findings in the report:

Before construction began in earnest in 2019, the Federal Transit Administration raised concerns about the Met Council's ability to cover unexpected cost overruns. The FTA is a key funder of the Southwest project, through a $929 million grant.

By early 2022, the council was obligated to spend more money to finish the project than it had available. But it also didn't have adequate funds to halt the project.

Though the Met Council knew project costs were increasing beyond its budget, it developed no formal contingency plan to temporarily or permanently stop the project and had no estimate of how much it would cost to do so.

The council solicited bids for the main construction work while knowing that the specifications did not include a $93 million crash wall near Target Field to separate freight and light-rail trains, and the addition of the Eden Prairie Town Center station. That resulted in project delays and increased costs.

The council failed to hold accountable its civil construction contractor, Lunda-McCrossan Joint Venture (LMJV), for "repeated failures to provide an acceptable project schedule." LMJV blamed the council for the delays, which the council later conceded was true.

This is a developing story. Check back with www.startribune.com for updates.