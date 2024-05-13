A search is underway in central Minnesota for a man who has been missing since late Saturday when he left alone in a kayak, officials said.

The Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office said it was notified that the man departed in his kayak around 11:30 p.m. Saturday from his vacation rental on the south side of Nest Lake near Spicer.

The kayak was located about 1:15 p.m. Sunday on the lake, but the 39-year-old man from Overland Park, Kan., has yet to be located by searchers from various agencies as of Monday morning, the sheriff's office said.