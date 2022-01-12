Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a break for several minutes from Vikings talk to dive into the Timberwolves' 128-125 loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday. It ended a four-game winning streak and kept the Wolves from getting over .500 at the midpoint of the season (20-21), and in the aftermath Karl-Anthony Towns talked about how players can't let love from the media get to their heads. Um, what? The narrative around this team is one of improvement, for sure, but has anyone really said they have arrived? Hear audio clips from Towns, Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to dissect what Rand deems the five most important things said about the Vikings in the last few days. Quotes from Eric Kendricks, Brian O'Neill, Mark Wilf, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman (the last two being official statements) shed light on individuals and the team going forward.

30:00: Scoggins thinks Kirk Cousins will be traded in the offseason, which is a good reason to remember that a new coach for the Vikings has tended to mean a QB gets drafted right away.

