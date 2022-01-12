Until now, the Vikings hadn't had back-to-back losing seasons since the last under coach Leslie Frazier and the first under coach Mike Zimmer in 2013-2014.

So naturally in 2022 they'll be slotted the highest in the NFL draft as they've been since 2015, with the 12th overall pick in Las Vegas on April 28. Sunday's win against the Bears didn't send the Vikings any farther down the draft board; they entered the final weekend with the 12th pick. But based on strength of schedule, a loss to Chicago would've moved the Vikings up to 10th overall.

Last season the Vikings had the 14th overall pick, but traded down to 23rd to draft offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

2022 NFL Draft order

Jaguars (3-14) Lions (3-13-1) Texans (4-13) Jets (4-13) Giants (4-13) Panthers (5-12) Giants (4-13) [via Bears] Falcons (7-10) Broncos (7-10) Jets (4-13) [via Seahawks] Football Team (7-10) Vikings (8-9) Browns (8-9) Ravens (8-9) Eagles (9-8) [via Dolphins] Eagles (9-8) [via Colts] Chargers (9-8) Saints (9-8)

The Vikings have made a selection with the 12th overall pick just twice in franchise history, landing quarterback Christian Ponder in 2011 and running back Chuck Foreman in 1973. The last five 12th overall picks league-wide have been quarterback Deshaun Watson, nose tackle Vita Vea, edge rusher Rashan Gary, receiver Henry Ruggs and linebacker Micah Parsons — a NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year contender for the Cowboys.