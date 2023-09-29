Authorities have charged a second man in connection with a Minnetonka carjacking that spurred a community outcry last month.

Derek Sincere Holmes, 18, was charged Friday with first-degree carjacking and burglary by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. Authorities previously charged his alleged accomplice Romell Roshode Lewis.

Police say a woman was carrying groceries into her Minnetonka home on Aug. 17 when she saw several men jump out of a sedan, run up her driveway and unsuccessfully try to start her husband's car in the garage.

As the woman ran over to confront the men, Lewis and Holmes allegedly attacked her and dragged her away. Lewis also allegedly shoved her 13-year-old son to the ground and struggled to take his phone. Police said another suspect drove away in the victim's car at high speed, while Holmes jumped into the driver's seat of the sedan and drove away with Lewis and a fourth suspect.

Authorities said police began chasing both speeding cars as they wove in and out of oncoming traffic and ran red lights. Police called off the pursuit for safety reasons, but located the victim's car via GPS at Walgreens in Edina. Police said they saw the sedan Holmes had been driving in the parking lot, though the suspects fled before officers could intervene.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it used surveillance video and previous contacts with Holmes to identify him, and stated that he is a suspect in other car thefts and burglaries throughout the Twin Cities. Authorities have yet to publicly identify and charge the two other suspects.