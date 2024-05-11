Minneapolis educators approved a pair of two-year contracts Friday that will give teachers and support staff the highest pay raises they've seen in years.

For the Minneapolis school district's teachers, the salary hikes — 4% this year (retroactive to July 2023) and 5% in the next school year — amount to the biggest pay increase in 25 years, according to a statement from Greta Callahan, president of the teacher chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers. She said the contract will draw new teachers to the district and slow their move to nearby districts offering more pay.

According to the federation, the contract for education support professionals (ESP) includes a large pay increase and the restoration of "steps" to retain educators. "We're creating a compensation system that recognizes the value of experience in the district," said Catina Taylor, president of the federation's ESP chapter.

According to a news release issued Friday night by the federation, both teachers and support staff voted "overwhelmingly" to ratify the contracts, which now go to the school board for final approval.

It's unclear how the contracts might affect the 2024-25 school district budget, now projected to show a $110 million deficit. But district officials have said the deal meets board-approved budget parameters.

The vote, which was held Wednesday through Friday, came before a strike authorization vote by teachers. The ESP charter had already voted to authorize a strike. Negotiations on the contracts took about 10 months.

Education Minnesota officials have said that teachers in the state are seeing their biggest pay hikes in 20 years. As of May 1, average salary increases were 4.3% this year. St. Paul teachers struck a two-year contract in March that includes a 4% raise next year and a fixed increase of $3,500 retroactive to January.

Annual teacher pay in Minneapolis this year ranges from about $49,000 for a starting teacher with a bachelor's degree to about $107,000 for the most experienced and educated instructors. Next year, that salary range would be $54,000 to $112,000.







