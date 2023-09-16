CHICAGO – As Royce Lewis rewrites record books, the statistics are unfathomable. His penchant to hit grand slams is almost incomprehensible.

No matter where Lewis hits in the Twins lineup, the moment always finds him.

It found him again Friday. Lewis stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded in the second inning and he blasted his fourth grand slam of the season to carry the Twins to a 10-2 victory over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins' magic number to clinch a division title dropped to seven.

No Twin has ever hit more grand slams in a season than Lewis. And he did it in 54 games. In fact, all four grand slams came within the last three weeks.

Lewis, whose first career homer was a grand slam last year, is already tied for eighth place on the Twins' all-time list for grand slams. Sixty-two years of franchise history and Lewis is accomplishing stupefying feats.

The Twins opened the second inning with back-to-back singles from Willi Castro and Matt Wallner. Castro attempted to score on a ground ball from Ryan Jeffers, but he was thrown out at the plate by a couple of steps. With two runners on base and two outs, Edouard Julien drew a six-pitch walk to bring Lewis to the plate.

Lewis was in a 3-1 count against White Sox righthander Jesse Scholtens when he saw a 93-mph fastball over the middle of the plate. Lewis drilled it into the left field seats, a no-doubter that traveled 397 feet, and he flashed "5" with one of his hands as he looked at his teammates in the dugout.

It took 66 career games for Lewis to reach five grand slams, which tied him with Joe Mauer, Michael Cuddyer and Don Mincher on the Twins' all-time list. Mauer and Cuddyer both played more than 1,100 games with the club. Mincher played 617.

The 24-year-old Lewis became the first player in MLB history to hit five grand slams within his first 16 career homers, according to MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs.

Four of Lewis' grand slams came within his last 18 games. There are only six players in MLB history who hit more than four grand slams in a season: Travis Hafner (six, 2006), Don Mattingly (six, 1987), Albert Pujols (five, 2009), Richie Sexson (five, 2006), Jim Gentile (five, 1961) and Ernie Banks (five, 1955). None of them hit four grand slams in an 18-game span.

In 11 at-bats with the bases loaded this season, Lewis has six hits, four slams and 20 RBI.

The Twins added onto their lead in the third inning through poor White Sox defense. Carlos Correa reached on a fielding error by shortstop Tim Anderson, a fumbled ground ball that was a couple of steps to Anderson's right. Two batters later, Anderson misjudged a fly ball down the left field line, overran it and Wallner was gifted a two-out RBI single.

In the fourth inning, Lewis started a two-out rally with a seven-pitch walk. Alex Kirilloff followed with a single into right field and Max Kepler lined an RBI single to center to score Lewis from second base.

The Twins added four runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night, which included an RBI double from Carlos Correa and a two-run single by Ryan Jeffers.

Bailey Ober looked sharp in his first start with the Twins since Aug. 27. He threw a first-pitch strike to 16 of his 20 batters. He didn't issue any walks. The White Sox didn't have a baserunner touch second base until the fourth inning.

Elvis Andrus ended Ober's shutout with a two-run homer in the fifth inning, an at-bat that started with a 3-0 count and ended with a fastball over the middle of the plate.

Louie Varland, vying for a spot in the Twins' bullpen in the postseason, followed Ober with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings.