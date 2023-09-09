Andrew Stevenson stumbled and bumbled, Royce Lewis did the Griddy and the Twins danced their way to a 5-2 victory over the Mets on Friday.

With the score tied in the seventh inning, the Twins put two runners on base with none out in their first crack at the Mets' bullpen. As Stevenson, a pinch-runner, led a double steal, Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley bounced a two-strike changeup that deflected past catcher Francisco Álvarez to the Target Field backstop.

Stevenson rounded third base and realized Álvarez had trouble locating the ball. After taking three steps toward the plate, Stevenson was caught in no-man's land as Álvarez grabbed the ball and prepared to throw. Álvarez's throw went wide of the bag as Stevenson tried to return to the bag, so Stevenson quickly picked himself up and raced to the plate.

The throw from left fielder Tim Locastro was well wide of the plate, and Stevenson scored the go-ahead run on a play that saw a few wild throws.

Two batters later, the Twins scored more traditionally. Lewis bashed an RBI double off the center field wall, celebrating with the Griddy as he looked at his teammates in the dugout. Max Kepler followed with a bloop RBI single that dropped between three fielders in shallow center.

The series-opening win over the Mets lowered the Twins' magic number to 15 in the American League Central Division.

Dallas Keuchel, in a pitching era predicated on velocity, walks along a tiny margin for error with his 87 mile-per-hour fastball. Keuchel, who struck out a season-high six batters against the Mets, permitted two runs on three hits and two walks.

Sometimes he looks like the pitcher who shut down the Mets lineup over the first three innings. He allowed one hit, a two-out single in the third inning, while inducing ground balls galore and a pair of lineouts to right field.

In the fourth inning, Keuchel nearly unraveled. The first three batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor. The second double, from Lindor, drove in two runs as the ball dropped down the right-field line and bounced out of play. Keuchel walked a batter with one out, but he escaped a 26-pitch inning by inducing a double play on a sinker below the strike zone.

Carlos Correa hammered a 439-foot solo homer to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning, four pitches after the Mets took their first lead of the night. The ball rocketed off Correa's bat at 114.2 mph, the shortstop's hardest-hit ball of the season. Correa held the pose from his swing for an extra second as the ball sailed into the second deck.

It was Correa's 18th home run of the season, three shy of the team lead held by Joey Gallo and Max Kepler.

The Twins scored a run in the first inning when Lewis — who else? — lined an RBI double into the left field corner to drive in Jorge Polanco from first base. Since returning from the injured list on Aug. 25, Lewis has 26 RBI in 21 games, tied for the second-most RBI in the majors in that span.