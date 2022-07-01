The Twins promoted Pete Maki to pitching coach and Colby Suggs to bullpen coach on Friday, a day after Wes Johnson officially left the team to join the LSU coaching staff.

Maki, 39, had been the team's bullpen coach since 2020. A former college pitching coach, he was the Twins' minor league pitching coordinator in 2018-19.

"Pete's a really talented guy and an excellent — just a wonderful human being," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Very thoughtful. And he's a good guy to talk to and he understands the pitching side of things to the fullest extent and I think he's very, very highly respected amongst our group in every way.

"He's a guy that came from the college game, stepped into a new role and then stepped into another new role and now he's here. He's ready for this challenge. He'll face it head on. I have all the faith in the world he's going to do a great job."

Suggs' title had been coordinator, run prevention. The 30-year-old former minor league pitcher had worked with Johnson at the University of Arkansas in 2018 before joining his former boss with the Twins.

Luis Ramirez, 49, remains the team's assistant pitching coach.

Johnson had been the team's pitching coach since 2019 under Baldelli before accepting an offer to be LSU's pitching coach over the weekend. He coached the final five games in Cleveland before heading to Baton Rouge.

"Our guys will certainly adapt well to this," Baldelli said. "It's going to be pretty smooth. There will be a period of days, maybe a couple of weeks or something, where you're just getting used to someone's style and the way they approach different things. But these guys spend a lot of time with each other, whether it's out on the field, whether it's when the pitchers are playing catch, whether it's throwing bullpens.

"Just because it's generally one person that you spend a little more time with, I don't think there will be any hesitation to have a conversation or to talk about things. They all work together very, very well."

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Maki had other opportunities since joining the Twins from Duke, where he was the pitching coach.

"When we say, 'Pete, what do you think? What do you think the plan should be?' The things that come out thereafter are very thoughtful, very deep, and in a way that can actually really make someone better," Falvey said. "We had always envisioned that there could be a world in which in the future he's part of a major league staff; 2020 happens and it accelerated and created that opportunity.

"Everyone's going to be different. He shouldn't try and be Wes, right? You have to be your genuine self. And I think what Pete brings is something that will build trust over time with guys because of the work that he puts in on the front end to get that info out."

Reliever Caleb Thielbar said the team's pitching staff would make the transition.

"Wes always has tons and tons of energy," the lefthander said. "You're not going to always get that out of Pete. You're going to get a pretty laid back and quiet guy. But at the end of the day he's a good coach and it's going to show. We're going to be all right."