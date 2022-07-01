The Twins went 3-5 against the Guardians in the past 10 days, and in each loss they blew leads in the eighth inning or later. Here's a look at all that went wrong in the bullpen:

June 21: Lost 6-5 in 11 innings. Bullpen: five IP, five hits, three runs ­— two earned; loss Jax, blown save Pagan).

June 22: Lost 11-10. Bullpen: five IP, seven hits, seven runs; loss Jax, blown saves Cotton and Jax.

June 28: Lost 3-2. Bullpen: two IP, one hit, two walks, two runs; loss and blown save Pagan.

June 29: Lost 7-6 in 10 innings, walkoff HR. Bullpen: 4⅔ IP, four hits, four runs — three earned; loss and blown save Cotton.

June 30: Lost 5-3, walkoff HR Bullpen: 4⅔ IP, two hits, four walks, four runs — three earned; loss and blown save Thornburg.

Special mention:

Emilio Pagan

Games — 4

Innings — 2.1

Hits — 7

Runs — 10

Earned — 9

Walks — 3

Strikeouts — 3

ERA — 30.38