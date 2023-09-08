As the Twins move closer to an American League Central Division title, they hope to receive more clarity on Byron Buxton's status Friday.

Front office and medical staff planned to meet with Buxton to discuss his right knee injury that paused his rehab assignment and next steps in his attempt to get back in the Twins lineup. Buxton played two games at Class AAA St. Paul, one in center field and one at designated hitter, before patella tendinitis flared up in his right knee.

Manager Rocco Baldelli emphasized the tendinitis wasn't a new injury and it wasn't necessarily unexpected as Buxton prepared to play in center field for the first time this year. Buxton played seven innings in the outfield on Aug. 30, and then he took two at-bats as a DH on Sept. 1 before he was pulled early from his second rehab game.

"He didn't hurt himself," Baldelli said last week. "It's just a matter of, the more he's on his feet, the more his knee is feeling it right now. He's had this before. We'll continue to treat it day-to-day, like we have all along. We still expect him back this year."

Buxton hasn't played in a major league game since Aug. 1, originally sidelined with a right hamstring strain. He did not travel with the St. Paul Saints to Louisville for their weeklong series Tuesday, so Friday's meeting could determine a timeline as he rehabs at Target Field.

The Twins haven't announced whether Buxton will attempt to play center field after patella tendinitis ended his rehab assignment prematurely. He hasn't played in the outfield in an MLB game in more than a year.

With Buxton on the injured list, the Twins have typically rotated infielders Edouard Julien, Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis as their DH to keep each of them in the lineup against righthanded starting pitching.

Buxton is batting .207 with 17 homers and 42 RBI in 85 games this season. His .731 OPS is his lowest since 2018.