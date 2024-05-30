With less than 40 seconds left in the third quarter, after almost a quarter-long battle, the Lynx had trimmed a 12-point Las Vegas lead to three when Kayla McBride stepped to the free-throw line.

Swish, swish.

A one-point game.

But it was all downhill from there. Moments later Aces reserve Kate Martin was left wide open, and she scored her third three-pointer of the game. Then a Lynx turnover was turned into an A'ja Wilson layup and a six-point lead.

By the time it was over, the defending champion Aces had run away with an 80-66 victory at Target Center.

Dorka Juhász opened the fourth quarter with a bucket, but the Aces scored the next eight points, taking control of the game for good.

The Aces (4-1) outscored the Lynx (4-2) 23-10 over the final 10:26 of the game while handing the Lynx their first home loss of the season.

For at least one night, one of the best defensive teams in the league was no match for the Aces' high-octane offense.

After Juhász scored, Kelsey Plum hit a three. Moments later she drove for another score. Then Jackie Young hit a three-pointer and it was a 12-point game.

It didn't get better.

Wilson had a monster game, with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Young scored 19 and Plum 10.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 with 13 rebounds. Cecilia Zandalasini (12), Courtney Williams (12) and McBride (11) were also in double figures.

The Lynx posted season lows in points, shooting percentage (.369), field goals made (24) and assists (18).

Both Young and Wilson had nine points in the final 10-plus minutes of the game.

BOXSCORE: Las Vegas 80, Lynx 66

Perhaps the most amazing thing about the first quarter is that it ended with the Lynx having shot 6-for-16 with six turnovers, and yet they trailed by just two, thanks to Wilson's midrange jumper in the closing seconds.

The reason? The Lynx defense, which held the Aces to 7-for-17 shooting and did not allow them to score after a turnover in the quarter. Indeed, the Aces had just four turnovers, but the Lynx turned those into a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers.

A 10-5 start to the second quarter put the Aces lead at seven. But the Lynx hit back with a 10-2 run in which four Lynx players scored, with McBride and Smith hitting threes to end it, putting the Lynx up by a point mid-way through the quarter.

But out of a timeout, that momentum changed, with the Aces finishing the half on a 13-3 run. It began with Wilson's three-point play and ended with an and-one by Alysha Clark, putting the Aces up 43-34 at halftime.

The Lynx were down 46-34 early in the third quarter when they started clawing back. Collier scored 11 points and McBride five in a 22-11 run that brought them to within 57-56 on McBride's two free throws with 38.8 seconds left. But then Kate Martin hit a three and Wilson scored to end the quarter, putting the Aces up 62-56 entering the fourth.