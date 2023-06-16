On Friday morning, John Pope answered his phone while boarding a flight to Atlanta. The U.S. Department of Justice had just released the results of a scathing federal investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, including 28 recommendations for institutional change.

The report was deeply personal for the 20-year-old Minneapolis man. He'd received a $7.5 million settlement from the city this year stemming from a 2017 incident of excessive force involving Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, when Pope was 14. But even though Chauvin now sits behind bars for George Floyd's murder, and even though the report details a history of misconduct within the Minneapolis Police Department while paving a path forward, Pope remained skeptical that it would result in lasting change.

"You can talk about change all you want — it's not going to change if they don't put forth the effort," Pope said. "It has to be a culture of change, like any business. If they're not willing to change the culture, then nothing will change."

Those who have felt the sting of the injustices exposed in the report experienced three simultaneous emotions after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland stood at a lectern in Minneapolis:

Recognition that these findings are unsurprising, with problems long embedded at the department.

Hope that federal government involvement will spur meaningful change.

And skepticism that such an ingrained culture — in the police department itself, and also in a city the report calls "marked by stark racial inequality" — can actually change any time soon.

Marcia Howard — one of the lead community activists at George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago, the site of Floyd's murder — read the report Friday morning and was moved to tears.

"Now that those findings are there, the next part is, what are you going to do about it?" Howard said. "Because right now they are admitting that we are under abusive, terroristic threat every single day that we walk the streets of Minneapolis. Do we wait until the police attempt to police themselves?"

She wondered how independent the investigators on the consent decree that is likely to follow the report can be. Still, Howard said she is cautiously hopeful, recalling celebrations at George Floyd Square when they learned about the federal investigation two years ago.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt felt hope as well. She has experienced the breadth of police-community interactions: As a Black girl growing up in the Twin Cities who disliked and mistrusted police, and later as a police officer and now sheriff who sees the need for reform in a profession that's vital to the community.

"Court-enforceable settlement agreements lay out helpful guidelines, but they do not amount to the culture change that residents deserve," Witt said. "If we can identify that these unjustifiable acts of racism or indecency occurred, are the people who perpetuated this type of culture still there? And what do we do about them?"

The federal report comes three years after Floyd's murder by Chauvin sparked protests locally, nationally and worldwide, and destructive riots that shook the Twin Cities for nearly a week.

A central theme of the report was that this wasn't about one rogue police officer; rather, a longstanding department culture hasn't supported police with proper training and support and hasn't held officers accountable for even the most grievous abuses of power, instead enabling that sort of misconduct.

"We acknowledge the considerable daily challenges that come with being an MPD officer," the report read, noting that hundreds of officers have left the force since May 2020 and the low morale of remaining officers. "The challenges of the last few years have only exacerbated that toll for some MPD officers."

Calls to the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association as well as the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis were not immediately returned Friday.

Jeff Storms, a Minneapolis civil rights attorney who was part of the team that brought the civil suit on behalf of George Floyd's family, said he hopes federal government involvement gives teeth to reform efforts.

"Nothing in this report is going to be brain surgery," Storms said. "You can look at case law from the last 20 years, and these are repetitive themes, themes in cases going on right now... It's so obvious they just won't do it on their own. That's why they need this."

He wants the consent decree to go beyond what he's seen as empty promises from politicians during past flashpoints. The important part isn't prosecuting one officer who committed a crime; it's fundamental change of the institution, he said.

"The police union has played an important role in frustrating change, but politicians use the union as the bogeyman or scapegoat," Storms said. "All of this works together."

Don Damond, fiancé of Justine Ruszcyzyk, who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017, noted that the report reached similar conclusions — and had similar recommendations — as the state Department of Human Rights report released last year. Nothing in the reports were surprising, Damond said.

Damond does not believe in abolishing or defunding police. He believes transformation can happen — slowly, with bumps along the way.

"Especially something so embedded and so longstanding, culture generally eats change for breakfast," Damond said. "Accountability and change happens slowly, especially in cultures where people have their heels dug in. They're fish – they don't even know they're in water. Now people are calling out the water."

John Ruszczyk, Justine Ruszczyk's father, was on vacation in a remote part of western Australia Friday when the report was released. But leading up to its release, he was skeptical it would result in meaningful change. He thinks many problems with Minneapolis police are tangled up with problems with American culture.

"Transformational change only occurs when all the parties involved buy into the idea that they are responsible for it — so if police don't believe they're at fault, they won't change," Ruszczyk said. "Gun culture promotes fear among the general populace and among police officers. It jacks up everybody's anxiety. Americans live with fear more than anybody. Police are fearful because of that."

Evan Gelhaye, who was permanently blinded in his right eye when shot by Minneapolis police with a rubber bullet in May 2020, was disappointed that the report didn't address the department's use of less-lethal weapons. After Gelhaye was injured, police did not render aid, a practice outlined in the report.

Gelhaye was not contacted by the Department of Justice as they compiled their report, but he tuned into the news conference on Friday. It was disappointing to him that Frey and others focused their remarks on safe policing — ignoring calls from grassroots organizers and communities of color, he said. Even standing alongside the communities of color most at risk of police violence is not safe, said Gelhaye, who is white.

"Simply because I was there in allyship with those communities, I was shot and blinded and mentally scarred for life. And it can happen to anyone," Gelhaye said. "A lot of people think that if you're just a good law-abiding citizen, you have nothing to fear from the police. But it's not true."

Check back with StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.