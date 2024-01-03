Newly named PWHL Minnesota head coach Ken Klee talked with his players during practice at the Tria Rink in St. Paul.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Minnesota's new PWHL franchise ready for a whole new women's hockey era

January 02, 2024 - 4:30 PM

Former U.S. women's national hockey team coach Ken Klee took the call to come be Minnesota's coach and was there the next morning, preparing for Wednesday's opener.

Minnesota at Boston PWHL game preview: Broadcast info and analysis

Warroad, Minn., native Gigi Marvin celebrated after the U.S. won Olympic gold in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Feb. 22, 2018. Marvin plays for Boston’s PWHL franchise.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

January 03, 2024 - 4:59 AM

Jerry Zgoda's analysis: Minnesota and Boston's PWHL franchises will unveil star-powered rosters when they meet Wednesday night at Tsongas Center.

'State of Hockey' scores again

PWHL Minnesota defenseman Lee Stecklein and goaltender Maddie Rooney during practice Thursday at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The first game for the Minnesota franchise of the new league is Wednesday in Boston. The home opener is Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

January 02, 2024 - 5:30 PM

The Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League reflects the sport's deep roots statewide.

Six things to know about the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Newly named PWHL Minnesota head coach Ken Klee went over a drill with his players during Thursday’s practice at Tria Rink in St. Paul.

— Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

December 31, 2023 - 4:09 PM

The new PWHL launches New Year's Day, when the New York team plays at Toronto. Minnesota's franchise opens Wednesday at Boston.

How to get tickets to watch Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team play

Xcel Energy Center on March 15, 2020.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

December 31, 2023 - 2:20 PM

The Professional Women's Hockey League franchise plays its first home game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

Natalie Darwitz works to shape Minnesota's still-unnamed PWHL team

Natalie Darwitz, the GM for Minnesota’s PWHL team, has a roster to fill and scores of other details to sort out with the league expected to start play around Jan. 1.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

November 18, 2023 - 5:04 PM

With games set to start around Jan. 1, PWHL officials acknowledge they could have waited another year to start. But board member Stan Kasten said they wanted to start quickly for the players' sake.

Bally Sports North will televise all 24 PWHL Minnesota games

Bally Sports North will televise all 24 regular-season games of the new Minnesota team in the PWHL, starting Wednesday.

— Associated Press

January 01, 2024 - 7:07 PM

Minnesota's season begins Wednesday at Boston and their deal with Bally Sports North is part of the PWHL's quest to carry all 72 games on linear television or streaming platforms.