Jerry Zgoda's analysis: Minnesota and Boston's PWHL franchises will unveil star-powered rosters when they meet Wednesday night at Tsongas Center.

The Minnesota franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League reflects the sport's deep roots statewide.

The new PWHL launches New Year's Day, when the New York team plays at Toronto. Minnesota's franchise opens Wednesday at Boston.

The Professional Women's Hockey League franchise plays its first home game Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

With games set to start around Jan. 1, PWHL officials acknowledge they could have waited another year to start. But board member Stan Kasten said they wanted to start quickly for the players' sake.

Minnesota's season begins Wednesday at Boston and their deal with Bally Sports North is part of the PWHL's quest to carry all 72 games on linear television or streaming platforms.

Minnesota's PWHL team names Ken Klee as new coach, replacing Charlie Burggraf Charlie Burggraf stepped down as the Minnesota team's first coach, explaining that this is what's best for his family right now.

PWHL built to succeed with deep-pocketed owners, star talent and structure Minnesota's new professional women's hockey team has a lot going for it heading into its first game Jan. 3 in Boston and first home game on Jan. 6 vs. Montreal.

Minnesota picks ex-Gophers star Taylor Heise No. 1 overall in PWHL draft Taylor Heise, a former Gophers All-America, was the No. 1 overall selection in Monday's inaugural PWHL draft, the first of 15 picks for the new Minnesota franchise.

Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Kendall Coyne Schofield sign PWHL deals with Minnesota The new league permitted each of its six teams to sign three free agents before the upcoming draft, and Minnesota landed three Olympians.

Coming soon to Xcel Energy Center: Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team The PWHL announced Tuesday that the Minnesota franchise will begin play Jan. 3 at Boston, with the home opener Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

Six things to know as Minnesota joins new Professional Women's Hockey League Why was Minnesota picked for the PWHL? How will rosters be selected? Who's bankrolling the league? When does it all start?