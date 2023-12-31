Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota's new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) franchise will play its firstr home opener Saturday against Montreal at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

That game will follow the team's season opener Wednesday against Boston at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

The team includes Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein and Taylor Heise. Ken Klee, a former NHL defenseman and U.S. Women's National Team coach, has been named head coach.

Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto have established teams in the new league. Each will play 24 games in the season, which runs from Monday through May 5.

Tickets for the home opener range from $19 to $65, not including processing fees, according to Ticketmaster. Season tickets range from $204 to $612.

Tickets can be found at minnesota.thepwhl.com/tickets.