Minnesota experienced another first Sunday during its initial season in the Professional Women's Hockey League, but it wasn't one it wanted. The team lost for the first time, falling 3-2 in overtime to New York at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota (3-1) got first-period goals from Lee Stecklein and Kelly Pannek to lead 2-0 at the first intermission. New York (2-2) pulled within one on Alex Carpenter's power-play score at 14 minutes, 23 seconds of the second period, then tied it with Jessie Eldridge's power-play goal at 10:49 of the third.

Emma Woods got the game-winner with 59 seconds remaining in three-on-three overtime, skating to the slot and shooting past Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney.

Grace Zumwinkle was awarded a penalty shot during the overtime period but was stopped by New York goalie Corinne Schroeder. Schroeder had 39 saves as Minnesota outshot New York 41-29.

Sunday's announced attendance was 7,951.

Minnesota's first two home games featured standout individual performances, with Zumwinkle earning a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Montreal and Taylor Heise scoring twice in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat of Toronto. Coach Ken Klee said he was looking for more players to get on the scoresheet.

He pointed to the playmaking he sees in practice every day, and the "great hockey plays'' his team manufactured through sharp puck movement once it hit its stride against Toronto.

"We're not looking for one player to win the game for us,'' he said. "The players around them, if they can make plays to them, we're going to have a lot of opportunities.''

Klee also wanted his team to get off to a better start than it did against Toronto, when it generated few early chances. He got his wish, as Minnesota came out firing Sunday.

Two early New York penalties gave Minnesota extended time on the power play in the first period, including a five-on-three advantage for 1:52. Minnesota didn't score, but it gathered momentum and kept pressing, which led to its first goal. Stecklein collected the puck along the boards, floated to the left point and sent a shot past Schroeder at 7:16.

Pannek made it 2-0 at 11:22. With Minnesota on the attack, Susanna Tapani's pass from the left wing struck a stick and went airborne. As Pannek knocked it to the ice, two New York players collided, leaving her a clear path to the net and her first goal of the season.

Minnesota played strong team defense in the first period, disrupting New York's passing and holding it to just a handful of good scoring chances. But New York came out with more resolve in the second and made the most of its first power-play opportunity.

After Minnesota's Abby Cook was called for tripping, Ella Shelton spotted Carpenter on the back door and threaded a perfect pass to her for a tap-in at the right goal post at 14:23.

New York started the third period well, testing Rooney with some close-range shots. When it got its second power-play opportunity, it pounced again. Eldridge got position at the front of the crease and knocked the puck past Rooney to pull New York even at 2-2.

Rooney made three big saves to maintain the tie. Schroeder also stood firm against heavy Minnesota pressure in the final two minutes of regulation.