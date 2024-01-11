Taylor Heise has faced sky-high expectations ever since Minnesota made her the first pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League draft. The former Gophers standout already is delivering on that promise.

Heise scored two goals — both on dazzling individual efforts — and set up a third to propel Minnesota to a 3-1 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. The win pushed Minnesota's record to 3-0, keeping it atop the PWHL standings as the league's only undefeated team.

Heise scored the game's first goal at 18 minutes of the first period. Toronto (1-2) tied it on Sarah Nurse's shot from the slot at 3:42 of the second, then Heise struck again at 11:12 to put Minnesota ahead 2-1.

The first-year pro from Lake City delivered a perfect pass to Kendall Coyne Schofield for Minnesota's third goal at 8:43 of the third period. Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley made 31 saves in another strong performance.

Wednesday's crowd wasn't a repeat of Saturday's announced attendance of 13,316, a record for a professional women's hockey game. But the fans who filled about two-thirds of the lower bowl were equally enthusiastic. The Gophers women's hockey team came, too, filling a VIP area on the club level.

After starting goaltender Maddie Rooney in the home opener, Minnesota coach Ken Klee went back to Hensley, a week after her superb performance in the season opener at Boston. Toronto got the better chances in the first period, outshooting Minnesota 9-6 and setting up some quality shots.

Minnesota's offense started slowly, but Heise took things into her hands late in the period, scoring with her speed and slick moves.

Lee Stecklein got the puck to Heise in the neutral zone, and she powered down the left side. Heise skated past Toronto's Renata Fast, cut around Allie Munroe to the net and knocked a shot off goalie Kristen Campbell's left pad to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead.

Toronto came out hot in the second period, controlling play early. Hensley shut down the team's first few opportunities, but the Toronto players continued to swarm, and Nurse got the equalizer on an unassisted goal from the slot at 3:42.

Midway through the period, Minnesota's offense began to find its footing. During a puck battle along the boards in Toronto's zone, Denisa Krizova pushed the puck into open ice, where Heise swooped in to pick it up. She zipped to the net, froze Campbell with her stickwork and fired in a top-shelf shot.

In the third, Heise carried the puck into the right circle and waited for just the right moment to send it to Coyne Schofield in front of the net for Minnesota's third goal.