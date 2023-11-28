Minnesota's franchise in the Professional Women's Hockey League now knows when it will start its inaugural season and where it will play home games. The league announced Tuesday the team will play at Xcel Energy Center, with the season beginning Jan. 3 at Boston before the home opener Jan. 6 against Montreal.

The PWHL revealed venues, dates and matchups for the first 13 days of its inaugural season. It begins Jan. 1 when New York plays at Toronto. The full schedule, which is expected to include 24 games per team, has not been announced yet.

Minnesota's home opener is set for 2:30 p.m., and the season opener in Boston begins at 6 p.m. at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell. The league has not announced broadcast information, but board member Stan Kasten said earlier this month that most games will be televised, and all will be livestreamed.

Xcel Energy Center is the only NHL arena among this season's primary PWHL venues. Three other teams will play in minor-league, college or junior hockey arenas, and Montreal will play at a sports complex. Seating capacities range from 2,600 to Xcel's 18,000.

Other arenas for the inaugural season include The Arena at TD Place (Ottawa); Mattamy Athletic Centre (Toronto); Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. (New York) and Verdun Auditorium (Montreal). PWHL officials have said some games also will be played outside the teams' home markets.

"Hosting PWHL Minnesota for its inaugural season at Xcel Energy Center marks an exciting chapter in our hockey history,'' said Kelly McGrath, Xcel's general manager and executive director. "We look forward to welcoming PWHL fans to the arena to see the best professional women's hockey players in the world play on our ice.''

Minnesota's franchise is practicing at Tria Rink. The team now has eight players under contract after signing former Minnesota Duluth defender Maggie Flaherty on Nov. 20.