Christian Noble, right, has won 87 wrestling matches in a row for Big Lake.
Christian Noble, right, has won 87 wrestling matches in a row for Big Lake.

Photo courtesy of Big Lake High School
Christian Noble, Big Lake

CHRISTIAN NOBLE

Big Lake • wrestling

In the first three weeks of his senior season, Noble has reached a pair of significant career milestones.

According to Big Lake coach Ryan Prom, that hasn't changed the approach of the top-ranked 126-pounder in Class 2A.

"Christian is the true definition of a student-athlete," Prom said. "He delivers on the mat and in the classroom. He leads by example in both arenas. He is the first student-athlete in Big Lake history to qualify for three individual state tournaments [cross-country, track and field and wrestling], yet you would never know it because of his humility."

Noble, a two-time state champion in wrestling, won three matches last week (each by pin) to improve to 18-0 this season and increase his winning streak to 87 matches. Included were his 100th career pin and 150th career victory.

Two years ago Noble went 40-0 and won the Class 2A 113-pound championship. Last season he went 27-0 and won the 120-pound state title.

Grete Engels, Lakeville North.

GRETE ENGELS

Lakeville North • Nordic skiing

The senior finished first at the seven-team South Suburban-Winona Classic on Tuesday at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Engels finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 38.8 seconds. Engels finished 10th at the state meet last season.

Davis Isom, St. Paul Highland Park.

DAVIS ISOM

St. Paul Highland Park Nordic skiing

The junior finished first in a 2.8-kilometer freestyle race Wednesday at Wirth Park, leading the Scots to a first-place finish in a seven-team Twin Cities Nordic Ski conference meet. Isom, who finished 20th at the state meet last season, had a time of 6:29.

Tanner Ludtke, Lakeville South.

TANNER LUDTKE

Lakeville South • hockey

The junior forward had three goals and two assists to lead the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, to an 8-1 South Suburban Conference victory over Shakopee on Thursday. Ludtke, who has committed to play for Nebraska Omaha, leads the Cougars with 14 assists and 19 points.

Maggie Malecha, Northfield.

MAGGIE MALECHA

Northfield • hockey

The senior goaltender had 49 saves — 15 in the third period and nine in overtime — in the Raiders' 1-1 tie with host Maple Grove on Tuesday. Malecha has a .940 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average for the Raiders (8-2-1).

Kiera O’Rourke, Holy Angels.

KIERA O'ROURKE

Holy Angels • basketball

With her team missing two starters, O'Rourke, a sophomore point guard, had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals in the Stars' 66-36 victory Wednesday at Cretin-Derham Hall. She had 13 points, seven steals and five assists in an 82-64 win Tuesday at Bloomington Jefferson.

Sam Rensch, Hutchinson.

SAM RENSCH

Hutchinson • basketball

Rensch, a 6-6 senior, led the Tigers to two victories last week. He scored 24 points in the Tigers' 48-40 victory at Waconia on Tuesday, and on Thursday he scored 22 in the Tigers' 46-41 nonconference victory over Marshall.

