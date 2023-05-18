A suspect has been arrested, one day after an arson destroyed much of a St. Paul mosque — the sixth such incident targeting the houses of worship in the state this year.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 42-year-old man was arrested in suspicion of causing the fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked him into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of first degree arson.

The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Wednesday morning blaze started at around 8:48 a.m. and destroyed parts of the Tawhid Islamic Center of Minnesota, which was undergoing renovation for the past four months.

Damages are estimated to cost more than $250,000 according to a fundraiser organized to support the mosque.

City and state leaders gathered outside the mosque Wednesday to condemn the attacks, calling on Minnesotans to help support their Muslim neighbors.

"We can't just say we don't accept this, we have to demonstrate that we don't," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. "I want to say right now the city of St. Paul is going to be first in to help make sure to invest and provide resources to help make sure we have security cameras at every mosque in our city."

Police say the investigation into the arson is ongoing.