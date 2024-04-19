Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A "shocking and unusual" chain-whipping in downtown St. Paul had a man dodging serious injury as the incident was captured on video from a window and later viewed more than 1 million times on social media.

The attack unfolded about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Kellogg Boulevard and N. Wabasha Street, said police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand.

Officers responding to a 911 call arrived to find the man with the chain gone and the victim less than forthcoming.

"The victim was uncooperative and would not speak with officers," Arcand said Friday afternoon.

Arcand said police have taken the video into evidence and are using it as part of their effort to make an arrest. Police are still looking for the suspect.

"While this was a shocking and unusual incident for St. Paul, this was an isolated incident that we are actively investigating," she said.

Arcand said that anyone with information about the attack should contact police at 651-291-1111.

The video was shot high above from a hotel room window by Kevin Weekes, a hockey analyst with ESPN who was in town for the Minnesota Wild's season-ending game that night vs. the Seattle Kraken.

"Breaking News Not Hockey," Weekes began his posting on X. "Just minding my business up in the room on 16th floor, all of a sudden I hear screaming, here's the scene live - from St.Paul Minnesota folks."

The nearly two-minute video shows a man slinging a long chain at another man with a walking stick near the downtown side of the Wabasha Street Bridge. The victim appears to have been struck several times but not seriously hurt. Eventually, the suspect rides off on a bicycle, chain in hand.

Weekes' X account by late Friday afternoon showed the video having been viewed more than 1.3 million times.