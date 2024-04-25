Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion that he invaded a woman's home, raped and robbed her last week, officials said.

The man was apprehended about 6:30 a.m. in Blaine at a private recycling facility where he works, police said.

Police also conducted searches at addresses in Stillwater and Maplewood, where he is known to frequent, said police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said charges against the man could be filed as soon as midday Friday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said they were called about 4:30 a.m. April 15 to the woman's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood home in the 300 block of Snelling Avenue S., where she told officers she had been sleeping when she heard a pounding on the side door to her home.

She said a man forced his way in, robbed her of money, pulled out an unspecified weapon and sexually assaulted her. She called 911 after the man fled.

Emergency medical responders took the woman to Regions Hospital for evaluation, police said.



