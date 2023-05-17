A St. Paul mosque heavily damaged by fire is a suspected arson, the sixth attack on a Minnesota mosque so far in 2023 amid calls for accountability and increased security for the houses of worship.

St. Paul Fire Department officials said on Wednesday morning that they suspect an arsonist set ablaze the Tawhid Islamic Center of Minnesota near 430 Dale Street N. The building was heavily damaged but unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director for the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said he is coordinating with police about a potential suspect in the fire who was captured on camera footage. In the meantime, Hussein has asked mosques across the state to increase their security and for police to bolster patrols around mosques.

"We're on edge, and we need the public's help once the suspect is defined to help capture this individual," Hussein said. "This incident will not impact our faith and our resiliency in the community."

A man holding a mask and carrying an umbrella vandalized a St. Paul mosque on May 12, throwing a large rock three times at the building's front door. CAIR officials asked that law enforcement investigate the incident to see if bias factored into the crime.

On April 24, a man tried to start a fire in a Minneapolis mosque bathroom a day before starting a fire on the third floor of another mosque less than a mile away. Jackie Rahm Little was arrested for the incidents and charged with arson in both state and federal court. He was also charged with a federal hate crime for burning religious property.

Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.