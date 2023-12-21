The heat is on and the ice maze is off in Eagan where warm weather forced the cancellation of the 2024 Minnesota Ice Festival.

Minnesota Ice CEO Robbie Harrell said continued higher-than-average temperatures prompted him to stop construction of what was to be an outdoor extravaganza and attempted Guinness World Record-setting ice maze.

"We're going all in; This is the Minnesota Ice Festival," an excited Harrell said in November.

Alas, safety concerns caused Harrell to pull the plug, he said in a statement late Wednesday.

"As the weather warms, it's important for anyone attending events featuring large ice or snow structures to exercise extreme caution," he said. "Warmer temperatures can affect the stability of these structures, potentially making them hazardous."

The ice had already been delivered to Viking Lakes in Eagan, the headquarters of the Minnesota Vikings. The plan was to build an 18,000-square-foot maze and festival in the open-air TCO Stadium. With a planned opening date of Jan. 5, the aim was to break the 2010 record set by Buffalo, N.Y., of just under 13,000 square feet.

"We were really looking forward to celebrating the beautiful Minnesota winter with everyone, but the weather hasn't cooperated, and we won't be able to deliver the experience we had hoped for," Harrell said.

Although the big maze is off for now, Harrell said the ice has been delivered and is being kept on, well, ice, so it won't melt. He's hopeful the weather will cool down enough for a celebration later this winter.

Minnesota Ice is the St. Paul-based company that built a maze last January on the Vikings' Eagan campus, just south of Interstate 494 and east of Dodd Road. Harrell planned to expand the event into a full-fledged festival in early 2024, stretching into mid-February if the weather permitted.

In addition to the maze inside the stadium, he also planned an ice rink, warming house, skate rentals, multiple fire pits, an ice slide and an ice cannon shooting fireballs into the air. He planned for two ice bars and 10 food trucks under the lights of the stadium and its giant screen.

Harrell also scheduled a dramatic ice-sculpting contest with artists using 20-30 blocks of ice instead of the usual 5-10 blocks seen at other events. Each block weighs 300 pounds.

He was undaunted by the weather phenomenon El Niño's destruction of the plans. "We're already crafting icy wonders for 2025, so stay tuned for a season full of chill and thrill. Your support means the world to us, and we can't wait to share what's next."

Kyle Chank, general manager of the entire Viking Lakes development, said the cancellation is a "bummer all around," but Winter Skolstice events, including the market and light installations will continue through the end of the year. He said they're working on additional events in the absence of the maze.

He also noted the campus walkways are open to the public and their leashed dogs who want to soak up the twinkling atmosphere.

Those who have already purchased tickets and gift cards for the Minnesota Ice Festival will receive automatic refunds within 7-10 days.