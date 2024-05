Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An 18-year-old St. Paul man was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Inver Grover Heights, authorities said.

Eh Lee died at the scene of the collision just before 3 a.m. at 80th Street E. and Concord Boulevard, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Inver Grover police Sgt. Ben Madsen said Lee was the only occupant of the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Madsen said speed likely was a factor in the collision. Inver Grove Heights police were investigating.