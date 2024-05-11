Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her main primary challenger Don Samuels will fight for their party's stamp of approval on Saturday during an endorsing convention in Minneapolis.

Dozens of campaign signs bearing the two candidates' names were planted in the ground outside South High School in Minneapolis, where hundreds of DFLers gathered to endorse their candidate for Congress. Delegates were expected to begin voting on the endorsement later Saturday afternoon.

Whoever wins the endorsement will have the resources of the Minnesota DFL behind them as they head into an August primary election. The rematch between Omar and Samuels is expected to be one of the most closely watched Democratic primary elections in the country. Two years ago, the former Minneapolis City Council member Samuels came within about two percentage points of defeating the nationally known congresswoman.

Samuels and his campaign entered Saturday with the goal of blocking — not winning — an endorsement. Omar has never lost an endorsement while in Congress.

"If we were to block the endorsement today, it would change the trajectory of the race in terms of the impression we have on observers, supporters, funders," Samuels said shortly after getting to the convention. "We would get a lot more enthusiasm and a lot more notoriety and publicity."

In a brief interview at the convention, Omar said she was confident she would clinch the endorsement. She said the top issues for her constituents are reproductive rights and advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Omar accused Samuels of running a negative campaign. She pointed to a comment Samuels made late last year, in which he claimed Omar isn't responsive to her constituents and then said: "You're not cute enough, you don't dress well enough. Nothing about you is attractive enough to overcome that deficit."

"We're Minnesotans. We don't personally go after people. We campaign on issues," Omar said. "We're the state of Wellstone and Humphrey."

Two lesser-known Democrats, Air Force veteran Tim Peterson and attorney Sarah Gad, are also in the primary race. Peterson and his supporters were at the convention early while Gad's campaign didn't appear to have any presence.

Peterson, a South High School graduate, described himself as a "proud Hubert H. Humphrey Democrat." He told the Star Tribune he's worried about the direction of the Democratic Party, particularly in Minneapolis, where he said, "the extreme left wants to silence people with political violence."

Peterson said he's committed to ensuring the defeat of Omar, whom he believes has only inflamed political tensions in the district: "She's put fuel on the fire and watched it burn."

The winner of the August DFL primary will almost certainly be elected in November to represent Minnesota's reliably blue Fifth Congressional District, which covers Minneapolis and nearby suburbs.

Omar has maintained a fundraising lead over Samuels, pulling in nearly $1.7 million in the first quarter of this year to his $400,000.

The congresswoman has said this election will not be as competitive as the last. Omar said her attention was divided in the last election and that it's squarely on Samuels this time around.

An outspoken critic of Israel and advocate for a cease-fire in Gaza, Omar believes she's on the right side of an issue that many of her constituents deeply care about this year. Her supporters hung up signs inside South High School bearing the message, "Ilhan for ceasefire."

The conflict in Gaza was top of mind for Lexy Courneya, a 25-year-old convention delegate alternate who's backing Omar. She said she appreciates the congresswoman's longstanding advocacy for Palestinians.

"I personally believe that Israel is perpetrating a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, and that genocide is being funded with American tax dollars," Courneya said.

Courneya was among a group of young people who hoped to speak with Omar about the war in Gaza on Saturday. They wanted to pressure Omar to retract her endorsement of President Joe Biden, whom they believe has enabled Israel's actions.

"It's really important to us that whoever she endorses for president espouses the same views on human rights as she does," Courneya said. "Right now, we see a little bit of a disconnect between her encouragement of a cease-fire and her endorsement of Joe Biden."

Samuels has argued that Omar is a polarizing figure in her district. He's criticized her for making what he views as mostly one-sided statements about the war in Gaza that don't take into account "the sensibilities of the Jewish community." After hammering Omar two years ago for supporting a failed ballot amendment to replace the Minneapolis Police Department, Samuels has shifted his criticism toward her more relevant stance on Israel.

Ethan Litman, an 18-year-old delegate for Samuels, said he can't support Omar's position toward Israel and criticized the congresswoman for recently referring to Jewish students as "pro-genocide or anti-genocide."

"That doesn't sit right," said Litman, a first-time voter and Armstrong High School senior. "Her remarks over the years, it's too inflammatory, too borderline anti-Semitic for me."

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.