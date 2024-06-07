The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
If the 2024 presidential election were held today, for whom would you vote if the candidates were Joe Biden, the Democrat; Donald Trump, the Republican; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent; or someone else?
|Biden
|Trump
|Kennedy
|Other: 2%
|Undecided
|45%
|41%
|6%
|7%
|Biden
|Trump
|Kennedy
|Other
|Undecided
|TOTAL
|45
|41
|6
|2
|7
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|65%
|20%
|5%
|3%
|8%
|Rest of metro
|35
|47
|8
|1
|8
|Southern Minn.
|34
|53
|7
|1
|5
|Northern Minn.
|36
|53
|5
|1
|5
|Men
|26
|58
|6
|2
|8
|Women
|62
|25
|7
|1
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|93
|<1
|3
|1
|3
|Republican
|<1
|90
|3
|1
|6
|Independent/ other
|35
|37
|13
|3
|12
|18-34
|53
|35
|7
|1
|5
|35-49
|48
|33
|8
|2
|10
|50-64
|42
|43
|6
|1
|7
|65+
|38
|51
|5
|2
|4
|No college degree
|37
|48
|6
|1
|8
|College graduate
|53
|33
|6
|2
|6
|White
|42
|43
|6
|2
|7
|Nonwhite
|63
|22
|8
|1
|7
|2020 Biden voters
|87
|1
|5
|2
|5
|2020 Trump voters
|2
|89
|4
|<1
|5
How enthusiastic are you about your preferred presidential candidate this year?
|Very
|Somewhat
|Not very
|Not at all
|44%
|30%
|21%
|5%
|Very
|Somewhat
|Not very
|Not at all
|2024 Biden voters
|31%
|36%
|28%
|5%
|2024 Trump voters
|62
|21
|14
|4
Which one of the following issues is most influential in deciding your vote for president?
|Statewide
|Biden
voters
|Trump
voters
|Protecting democracy
|27%
|47%
|4%
|The economy and jobs
|26
|11
|40
|Immigration
|15
|1
|33
|Law & order and crime
|8
|3
|14
|Climate change and the environment
|7
|15
|0
|Healthcare
|7
|13
|1
|Abortion
|6
|8
|2
|Israel-Hamas war
|1
|1
|2
|Supreme Court/ Judicial System
|1
|<1
|2
|Other
|2
|<1
|3
|Not Sure
|1
|<1
|1
Do you approve or disapprove of Joe Biden's job performance as president?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure: 1%
|46%
|53%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|46%
|53%
|1%
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|66%
|32%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|36
|64
|1
|Southern Minn.
|37
|63
|0
|Northern Minn.
|39
|60
|1
|Men
|29
|70
|1
|Women
|63
|37
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|93
|7
|0
|Republican
|2
|97
|1
|Independent/ other
|39
|60
|2
|18-34
|56
|44
|0
|35-49
|49
|49
|3
|50-64
|44
|56
|0
|65+
|40
|60
|1
|No college degree
|39
|60
|1
|College graduate
|54
|45
|1
|White
|44
|56
|1
|Nonwhite
|66
|33
|1
|2024 Biden voters
|94
|5
|<1
|2024 Trump voters
|3
|96
|1
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|46%
|49%
|5%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|46
|49
|5
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|64%
|29%
|7%
|Rest of metro
|39
|58
|3
|Southern Minn.
|37
|59
|4
|Northern Minn.
|35
|59
|6
|Men
|39
|56
|5
|Women
|52
|43
|5
|DFL/ Democrat
|91
|4
|4
|Republican
|2
|98
|0
|Independent/ other
|40
|49
|11
|18-34
|56
|34
|10
|35-49
|47
|50
|3
|50-64
|41
|54
|5
|65+
|42
|54
|4
|No college
|40
|55
|5
|College degree
|52
|43
|5
|White
|42
|52
|5
|Nonwhite
|67
|28
|5
|2020 Trump voters
|2
|97
|1
|2020 Biden voters
|87
|6
|7
Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump's job performance during his term as president?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure: 2%
|47%
|52%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|47%
|52%
|2%
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|24%
|74%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|58
|41
|1
|Southern Minn.
|60
|39
|1
|Northern Minn.
|55
|41
|4
|Men
|64
|33
|3
|Women
|30
|68
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|2
|98
|1
|Republican
|98
|<1
|2
|Independent/ other
|46
|51
|3
|18-34
|38
|60
|2
|35-49
|41
|55
|4
|50-64
|47
|52
|1
|65+
|58
|42
|0
|No college degree
|54
|44
|2
|College graduate
|38
|60
|2
|White
|50
|49
|2
|Nonwhite
|26
|73
|2
|2024 Biden voters
|7
|92
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|95
|3
|1
Do you approve or disapprove of Donald Trump's job performance as president?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|43%
|52%
|5%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|25%
|71%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|46
|46
|8
|Southern Minn.
|52
|45
|3
|Northern Minn.
|60
|35
|5
|Men
|49
|47
|4
|Women
|38
|56
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|9
|88
|3
|Republican
|81
|15
|4
|Independent/ other
|45
|46
|9
|18-34
|28
|69
|3
|35-49
|46
|49
|5
|50-64
|49
|47
|4
|65+
|44
|49
|7
|No college degree
|50
|45
|5
|College graduate
|36
|59
|5
|2020 Biden voters
|0
|97
|3
|2020 Trump voters
|93
|3
|4
Do you approve or disapprove of Amy Klobuchar's job performance as U.S. senator?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|55%
|36%
|9%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|55%
|36%
|9%
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|72%
|23%
|5%
|Rest of metro
|49
|42
|9
|Southern Minn.
|44
|43
|13
|Northern Minn.
|45
|43
|12
|Men
|40
|48
|13
|Women
|68
|26
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|91
|7
|2
|Republican
|15
|66
|19
|Independent/ other
|53
|39
|8
|18-34
|59
|35
|7
|35-49
|58
|32
|11
|50-64
|54
|40
|7
|65+
|49
|39
|13
|No college degree
|48
|41
|11
|College graduate
|62
|31
|7
|White
|52
|38
|10
|Nonwhite
|73
|23
|5
|2024 Biden voters
|94
|5
|2
|2024 Trump voters
|19
|66
|15
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|72%
|19%
|9%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|82%
|11%
|7%
|Rest of metro
|69
|21
|10
|Southern Minn.
|74
|17
|9
|Northern Minn.
|57
|32
|11
|Men
|68
|21
|11
|Women
|75
|17
|8
|DFL/ Democrat
|95
|2
|3
|Republican
|51
|35
|14
|Independent/ other
|70
|20
|10
|18-34
|71
|17
|12
|35-49
|73
|17
|10
|50-64
|70
|22
|8
|65+
|74
|20
|6
About the poll
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|282
|(35%)
|Republican
|249
|(31%)
|Independent/ other
|269
|(34%)
|AGE
|18-34
|124
|(16%)
|35-49
|236
|(30%)
|50-64
|232
|(29%)
|65+
|205
|(26%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|692
|(87%)
|Black/African American
|43
|(5%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|37
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|15
|(2%)
|Other
|7
|(1%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|383
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|175
|(22%)
|Northern Minnesota
|150
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|167
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|254
|(32%)
|College graduate
|240
|(30%)
|Graduate degree
|133
|(17%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|381
|(48%)
|Donald Trump
|333
|(42%)
|Other
|16
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|31
|(4%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|154
|(19%)
|Cell Phone
|646
|(81%)