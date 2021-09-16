Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Sept. 6-12 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

1. Dallas at Tampa Bay, Thu. (NBC)

2. Chicago at Los Angeles, Sun. (NBC)

3. NFL Pre-kick, Thu. (NBC)

4. NFL Pre-kick, Sun. (NBC)

5. NFL Kickoff Show, 6:55 p.m. Thu. (NBC)

6. 60 Minutes (CBS)

7. Football Night in America, Part 3 (NBC)

8. America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC)

9. Football Night in America, Part 2 (NBC)

10. NFL Kickoff Show, 6:30 p.m. Thu. (NBC)

11. America's Got Talent, Wed. (NBC)

12. The OT (Fox)

13. NFL Kickoff Show, 7 p.m. Thu. (NBC)

14. Washington at Michigan (ABC)

15. Big Brother, Sun. (CBS)

16. Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

17. America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

18. Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)

19. Big Brother, Thu. (CBS)

20. FBI Special (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Hitman's Wife' still a hit

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.

1. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

2. "Peter Rabbit 2"

3. "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It"

4. "The Gateway"

5. "The Girl Who Got Away"

6. "A Quiet Place Part II"

7. "Great White"

8. "Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman"

9. "Spirit Untamed"

10. "Wrath of Man"