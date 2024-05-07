Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art

Traffic Zone Gallery hosts its annual open studio as part of the North Loop Art Walk. The current exhibit is "Festschrift," a group exhibition by Traffic Zone artists included in a limited edition portfolio celebrating 30 years of the cooperative. (5:30-9 p.m. Sat., 250 3rd Av. N., Mpls., trafficzoneart.com)

2. Squirrel Haus Arts

Artist Lisa Anderson exhibits large-scale abstract paintings for her show, "Fifty by Thirty." (4-7 p.m. Wed., 3-7 p.m. Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat., 3450 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., squirrelhausarts.com)

3. Spring Into Self-Care Wellness Expo

Embrace that self-care is not selfish by connecting with local wellness resources. Along with giveaways and refreshments, there will be information on ice baths, massage, sound healing and more. (3:30-6 p.m. Thu., Cadence Chiropractic, 6409 City West Pkwy., Eden Prairie, cadencechiromn.com)

4. Sarah Edwards

The president of Haus of Sonder and CEO of Fashion Week MN launches an upscale fashion brand. View the runway show, mingling and music by DJ Mad Mardigan. (6:30-8 p.m. Thu., Martin Patrick 3, 212 N. 3rd Av., Mpls., eventbrite.com)

5. Springtime & Sunshine Festival

More than 100 makers, crafters and artisans show off their best work. Get some thrills in the mini midway, kids' activities, live music and fair food. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Anoka County Fairgrounds, 3200 St. Francis Blvd., Anoka, anokacountyfair.com)

6. Free Mother's Day Plant a Pot

Young hands can create beauty at this workshop. Fleet Farm stores provide soil, flowers and a festive pinwheel to make Mom smile. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Fleet Farm stores, fleetfarm.com)

7. Bengali Storytime

Part of the "Connecting Culture Through Stories" program, community member Rima shares tales celebrating Indian culture. The program is presented in Bengali and English. (10 a.m. Sat., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Av., Apple Valley, co.dakota.mn.us)

8. U.N. International Day of Living Together in Peace Celebration

A day of free food, activities and multicultural performances as part of the annual day observed for nations to live and act together peacefully. As a service project, paper grocery bags, clean adult T-shirts and tennis shoes will be collected. (Noon-3 p.m. Sat., Casperson Park, 19720 Juno Trail, Lakeville, lakevillemn.gov)

9. City of Lakes Community Band

A pops concert titled "Varmints and Villains" with musical scores from "Godzilla," "Frankenstein" and more. (7 p.m. Tue., Justice Page Middle School, 1 W. 49th St., Mpls., cityoflakesband.org)

