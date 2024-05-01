Minnesota Waterfall Awards

12 of the best falls across the state

Why are we obsessed with chasing waterfalls? After all, when faced with a drop in elevation, what a Minnesota river does next — with the possible exception of the Devil’s Kettle — is fairly predictable.

It falls.

But whether our favorite waterfalls are on North Shore rivers making rapid descents to Lake Superior, or southern Minnesota creeks beating their way to the Mississippi, or even on underground streams, each has its own impressive geology, its own personality, its own story to tell.

A waterfall is often the prize at the end of a long journey, a satisfying climax to a road trip or hike. Some of our favorites even double as refreshing swimming holes. All belong to the public, but we pause for a reminder that getting closer to waterfalls can be tricky — even dangerous — so tread lightly and use your head.

Read on for 12 of the biggest, most interesting and/or visually pleasing falls in the state — along with an award for each one.

Video by Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune.